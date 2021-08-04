The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Nichole Coppersmith, 41, 100 block of Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: probation violation — original charge of burglary unoccupied dwelling. Bond: none.

• Dominick Morris, 22, 400 block of Shadylawn Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

• David Hart, 74, 500 block of Oxford Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI — fourth or subsequent offense; DUI — damage to property or person; DUI — refuse to submit DUI test after license suspended; moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,620.

• Jeremy Petrosky, 43, 800 block of Azure Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charges of DUI over .15 blood alcohol and resist arrest. Bond: none.

• Hunter Schrammeck, 57, 1400 block of Pine Street, Nokomis. Charge: trespassing — failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.

• Craig Morrison, 34, 700 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — by strangulation. Bond: none.


The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Emiliano Morales, 68, 1000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of two counts possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:

• Marvie Alford, 35, Zephyrhills. Charges: flee or elude police — flee with disregard of safety to persons or property; resist officer — obstruct without violence; moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked; moving traffic violation — reckless driving first offense. Bond: $15,740.

• Marcus Bullock, 42, Tampa. Charge: resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $500.

• Zaniya Evans, 19, Tampa. Charge: resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $500.

• Devin Fisher, 23, Tampa. Charge: resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

