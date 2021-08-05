The Sarasota CountySheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Zachary Petrovey, 36, 200 block of West Venice Avenue, Venice. Charges: burglary — unoccupied structure conveyance unarmed; 10 counts fraud impersonation — use or possess identification of another person without consent; eight counts larceny — petty theft second degree first offense; possession of firearm by convicted Florida felon; possession of ammo by convicted Florida felon; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked second subsequent offense; fraud or impersonation — possess four or fewer identification. Bond: $33,460.
• Nicholas Blair, 29, 400 block of Waterside Lane, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of damage property or criminal mischief over $200 but under $1000. Bond: $2,000.
• Antoine Davis, 42, 1000 block of Sunrise Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of petty theft value more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: $500.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• Nicolas Adams, 41, 1800 block of Faun Road, Venice. Charges: two counts moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended habitual offender; hit and run — leave scene of crash involve damage to property. Bond: $3,120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Kayla Stackhouse, 32, 1300 block of Jupiter Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
