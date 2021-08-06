POLICE BEAT Police Beat for August 6, 2021 Aug 6, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:• Zachary Petrovey, 36, 200 block of West Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: burglary attempt — unoccupied conveyance unarmed. Bond: $1,500.The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:• Michael Perz, 70, 800 block of Guild Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:• Nicholas Howard, 26, 100 block of 2nd Street, Osprey. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Compiled by Morgan Simpson Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Venice Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office North Port Police Department Sarasota County, Florida Trending Now Cops: Woman arrested for prostitution connected to local massage parlor State, SMH set records in COVID-19 surge Doctors: Send kids to school in masks Red tide affects animals Local biz provides eco-friendly burial in Gulf Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cops: Woman arrested for prostitution connected to local massage parlor State, SMH set records in COVID-19 surge Doctors: Send kids to school in masks Red tide affects animals Local biz provides eco-friendly burial in Gulf Calendar
