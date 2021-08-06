The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Zachary Petrovey, 36, 200 block of West Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: burglary attempt — unoccupied conveyance unarmed. Bond: $1,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Michael Perz, 70, 800 block of Guild Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Nicholas Howard, 26, 100 block of 2nd Street, Osprey. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments