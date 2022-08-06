The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Elijah Hartle, 34, 100 block of Oleander Street, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Dylan Mandell, 18, 500 block of Alligator Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic cruelty toward child — abuse child without great bodily harm. Bond: none.
• Kay Barkow, 60, 900 block of Ryan Court, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
• Jeremy Bettis, 40, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Donte Franklin, 18, 500 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: flee or elude police — disregard of safety to person or property; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked subsequent offense; moving traffic violation — reckless drive damage person or property; marijuana possession over 20 grams; marijuana possession not more than 20 grams; resist officer — obstruct without violence; hit and run — leave scene of crash involve damage to property. Bond: $11,120.
• Stephanie Craven, 35, 100 block of Aquilla Street, Nokomis. Charges: possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon; possession of drug paraphernalia; resist officer — obstruct without violence; 2 counts probation violation — original charge of possession controlled substance; probation violation — original charge of grand theft more than $750 but less than $5,000; contempt of court — failure to appear — violation of nonresident requirements for a driver’s license. Bond: none.
• Alice Clark, 61, 3300 block of Meadow Run Circle, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• William Pope, 68, 100 block of Portia Street, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Timothy Schultz, 50, 2600 block of Executive Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic aggravated battery — person uses deadly weapon. Bond: none.
• Kristine Seredick, 39, 100 block of Portia Street, Nokomis. Charges: moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked; nonmoving traffic violation — fail to register motor vehicle. Bond: $240.
• Joel Campbell, 52, 200 block of North Matisse Circle, Nokomis. Charge: trespassing — fail to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.
• Cheyenne Marcolina, 24, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Rachel Gray, 32, 900 block of The Rialto, Venice. Charges: drugs sell — methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of park; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — chlordiazepoxide. Bond: $21,500.
• Pedro Lopez Raymundo, 20, Miami. Charges: DUI — damage to property or person; moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $620.
• Wanda Nicholson, 63, Sarasota. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of lodging out of doors. Bond: $100.
