The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Zachary Petrovey, 36, 200 block of West Venice Avenue, Venice. Charges: burglary — unoccupied structure conveyance unarmed; 10 counts fraud impersonation — use or possess identification of another person without consent; eight counts larceny — petty theft second degree first offense; possession of firearm by convicted Florida felon; possession of ammo by convicted Florida felon; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked second subsequent offense; fraud or impersonation — possess four or fewer identification; burglary attempt — unoccupied conveyance unarmed. Bond: $34,960.
• Nicholas Blair, 29, 400 block of Waterside Lane, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of damage property or criminal mischief over $200 but under $1000. Bond: $2,000.
• Antoine Davis, 42, 1000 block of Sunrise Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of petty theft value more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: $500.
• Beth Clancy, 51, 100 block of Maness Road, Venice. Charges: resist officer — obstruct without violence; possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation — original charge of possession controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Nicholas Howard, 26, 100 block of 2nd Street, Osprey. Charge: probation violation — Widman Act — original charges of two counts possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Jason Jones, 53, 5200 block of Kent Road, Venice. Charge: damage property or criminal mischief — $1,000 or more. Bond: $1,500.
• Keith Wright, 42, 400 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charges: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charges of resist with violence and larceny — petty theft first offense; contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of battery by person detained in prison or jail facility; contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of damage property or criminal mischief over $1,000. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Michael Perz, 70, 800 block of Guild Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Kayla Stackhouse, 32, 1300 block of Jupiter Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Nicholas Howard, 26, 100 block of 2nd Street, Osprey. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• Nicolas Adams, 41, 1800 block of Faun Road, Venice. Charges: two counts moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended habitual offender; hit and run — leave scene of crash involve damage to property. Bond: $3,120
