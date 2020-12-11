The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Danyelle Marie Kreider, 35, 100 block of Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: Contempt of court: failure to appear on petit theft more than $100 and less than $750. Bond: $2,000.
• Kyle John Kowalczyk, 21, 200 block of Parkview Drive, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Nathaniel Lee Fhelps, 26, 2300 block of Mission Valley Boulvard, Nokomis. Charge: Contempt of court for failure to appear - original charge, disorderly conduct. Bond: $750.
• Kelly Ann White, 42, 500 block of Oak Bay Drive, Osprey. Charge: Probation violation - second offense of DUI. Bond: none.
• Mariaane Dolleman, 47, 600 block of Crocus Road, Venice. Charges: Drug possession: controlled substance without prescription - fentanyl; Drug possession: controlled substance without prescription - heroin. Bond: $3,000.
• Marie Diane Marth, 30, 100 block of Sierra Street, Nokomis. Charge: Probation violation on original charge of burglary of unoccupied structure. Bond: none.
• Brittney Gayle Gradert, 31, 600 block of Crocus Road, Venice. Charge: Drug possession - controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Tyler Scott Matthews, 31, 300 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charge: Probation violation on original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jay Henry Moench, 48, Sarasota. Charges: Contempt of court - violation of injunction, stalking. Bond: none.
• William Mark Colburn Jr., 34, 1300 block of Nokomis Avenue, Venice. Charge: Driving while license suspended or revoked; operating motorcycle without license. Bond: $720.
• Antoine Lavon Davis, 41, 1000 block of Sunrise Drive, Venice. Charge: Larceny, petit theft of more than $100 less than $750. Bond: $500.
• Richard Michael Boughton, 38, 1000 block of Capri Isles Parkway, Venice. Charge: Larceny - petit theft second degree, first offense. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jamie C. Hickman, 42, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: Drug equipment, possession and/or use; driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol | Venice reported the following arrests:
• Gaven Kreuser, 18, 1100 block of Meyers Road, Venice. Charges: Warrants for Collier County - vehicular homicide; reckless driving causing serious bodily injury; operating a motor vehicle without a driver's license causing death; and driving a motor vehicle without a driver's license causing serious bodily harm. Bond: none.
• Javier Eduardo Alcaraz, 30, of Sarasota. Charges: Drug possession - cocaine; drug trafficking, cocaine more than 28 grams, less than 150 kilograms; drug possession - controlled substance without prescription; drug selling - cocaine; drug delivery/distribution; cruelty toward child - abuse without great bodily harm; possession of weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana, not more than 20 grams; possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: none.
• Alexander C. Lawton, 33, Sarasota. Charge: Hit and run, leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property. Bond: $120.
• Weliton Dos Santos, 22, 500 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charges: Possession of marijuana, not more than 20 grams; fraud, impersonation — giving false identification to law enforcement; possession of drug equipment and or use; operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,620.
• Kevin Keyvan Kardan, 52, Delray Beach. Charges: DUI; operating motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $240.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jeffrey Stafford, 57, homeless of Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Whitney Black, 36, 200 block of Cosmopolitan Court, Sarasota. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
