The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Dominick Anthony Cappuccio, 31, 200 block of Manor Road, Venice. Charges: Fleeing, eluding police - failing to obey order to stop; resisting officer - obstruction without violence; probation violation - failure to return rented vehicle; carrying concealed firearm; possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Andrew Dones, 28, 300 block of Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charge: Battery, touch or strike, domestic. Bond: none. 

• Brandon Bowen Cyr, 27, 500 block of Palmetto Road, Nokomis. Charge: Possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. Bond: $25,000. 

• James Wallace Leighton III, 34, 100 block of Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: Aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability - domestic. Bond: none. 

• William George Lloyd, 81, 400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Osprey. Charge: Larceny petit theft second degree third subsequent offence. Bond: $1,500. 

• Gina Prater, 48, 600 block of Altair Road, Venice. Charges: DUI - third offense; DUI - refusal to subit to DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $720.

• Jake Thomas McCauley, 25, 400 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charge: Criminal mischief - property damage more than $200 less than $1,000. Bond: $500. 

• Patricia Elizabeth Korec, 19, 20000 block of Prego Place, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Victor McDaniel, 59, 5200 block of Heron Road, Venice. Charges: Burglary of occupied dwelling, unarmed; vehicle theft, grand theft of motor vehicle; fraud/impersonation, using or possession identity of another person without consent; DUI; driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $10,920.

• Robert Gordonii Sutherland, 43, address unlisted, arrested in Nokomis. Charge: Burglary of unoccupied structure, unarmed. Bond: $1,500. 

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Richard Kyle Cunanan Waem, 19, 1300 block of Guardian Drive, Venice. Charge: Burglary - unoccupied of conveyance, unarmed. Bond: $3,000. 

• William Robert Hoaglund, 34, Duluth, Minnesota. Charges: Hit and run, leaving scene of crash involving damage to property; Resisting officer, obstruction without violence; operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $840. 

• Chance Lee Cundiff, 31, 400 block Bass Avenue, Venice. Charge: Battery, domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none. 

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Lindsay Anne Hickman, 29, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: Driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120. 

• Mark Durkin Williams, 32, 12000 block Firewheel Place, Venice. Charge: Fraud, defrauding operation of food/lodging accommodations less than $1,000. Bond: $120. 

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

• Javier Eduardo Alcaraz, 30, of Sarasota. Charges: Drug possession — cocaine; drug trafficking, cocaine more than 28 grams, less than 150 kilograms; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; drug selling — cocaine; drug delivery/distribution; cruelty toward child — abuse without great bodily harm; possession of weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana, not more than 20 grams; possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: none.

• Alexander C. Lawton, 33, Sarasota. Charge: Hit and run, leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property. Bond: $120.

• Weliton Dos Santos, 22, 500 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charges: Possession of marijuana, not more than 20 grams; fraud, impersonation — giving false identification to law enforcement; possession of drug equipment and or use; operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,620.

• Kevin Keyvan Kardan, 52, Delray Beach. Charges: DUI; operating motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $240.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Jeffrey Stafford, 57, homeless of Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Martin Thomas Goggin, 52, of Sarasota. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $500.

• Whitney Black, 36, 200 block of Cosmopolitan Court, Sarasota. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none. - Compiled by Scott Lawson


Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

