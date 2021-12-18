The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael Douglas Smith, 54, 300 block of Peppertree Road, Venice. Charge: DUI — 0.15 blood-alcohol level or higher or with person under 18. Bond: $120.
• Sean Evans, 38, 100 block of U.S. 41, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Charles Richard Hand Jr., 78, 2300 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice, Charge: failure to re-register as a sex offender. Bond: $5,000.
• Dennis Jon Lindower, 53, 200 block of N. Portia St., Nokomis. Charge: battery. Bond $500.
• Brian Matthew Thebeau, 29, 500 block of Yale St. Venice. Charge: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: $1,500.
• Dimitrios Theodorides, 45, 1700 block of Elm Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of narcotic equipment. Bond: none.
• Nicholas Simon Blair, 29, 400 block of Waterside Lane, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.
• Danielle Marie Drake, 28, 2200 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: second-degree petit theft. Bond: $120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Edwin Austin Alan Greene, 25, 100 block of Orange Grove Square, Nokomis. Charges: two counts of dealing in stolen property. Bond: $15,000.
• Jessica Lynn Fitch, 32, 100 block of Castleberry Court, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and two counts of petit larceny. Bond: $4,000.
• Brandon Thomas Hughes, 31, 100 block of Castleberry Court, Venice. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Amy Marie Lehan, 37, 600 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription; trespassing; second-degree petit theft. Bond: $3,360.
• Beth Houser Saunders, 61, 1400 block of Strada d’Argento, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; two counts of second-degree petit larceny with two or more theft convictions; drug equipment possession or use. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Anna Jessica Mikulin, 20, 1400 block of Roosevelt Drive, Venice. Charge: battery — dating violence. Bond: $500.
