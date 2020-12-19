The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Robert Franklin Childress, 49, 20000 block of Grand Lago, Venice. Charges: Probation violation — original charge DUI with property damage; contempt of court — failure to appear. Bond: $5,200.

• Shaun Alan Koch, 32, 100 block of Ravinia Circle, Venice. Charges: Drug equipment possession and/or use, two counts. $1,000.

• Nicholas Simon Blair, 28, 500 block of Waterside Lane, Nokomis. Charge: Burglary — unoccupied vehicle, unarmed. Hold for Manatee County. Bond: $1,500.

• Donald Robert Gregoire Jr. 22, 2300 block of Caraway Drive, Venice. Charge: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

• Richard Joseph Rivers III, 44, 500 block of La Gorce Drive, Venice. Charge: Probation violation on original charge of larceny petit theft more than $100, less than $750. Bond: none.

• Jose Angel Carrillo-Fuentes, 52, 800 block of Oak Pond Drive, Osprey. Charge: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

• Frank Jesse Crouse II, 34, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: Larceny — petit theft second degree, third subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.

• Malik Jamaine Xzavier Outing, 19, 400 block of Scott Street, Nokomis. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear for driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked. Bond: $200.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Dominick Anthony Oelenschlager, 22, 1200 block of Piedmont Road, Venice. Charges: Driving while license suspended or revoked; DUI. Bond: $240.

• Christopher Lee Rose, 37, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: Probation violation — original charge petit theft third conviction. Bond: none.

• Mark Anthony Saint Germaine Jr., 37, 500 block of Lyons Bay Road, Nokomis. Charges: Drug equipment possession and/or use. Bond: $500.

• Nicholas Simon Blair, 28, 500 Waterside Lane, Nokomis. Charge: Warrant for Manatee County for utter counterfeit instrument. Bond: $500.

• Steven Dennis Day, 66, of 1288 block of Jacaranda Boulevard, Venice. Charge: DUI; refusal to submit to DUI test. Bond: $620.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Thomas Colten McEnaney, 20, 400 block of Mission Trail, Venice. Charges: Warrant for Martin County for possession of controlled substances; theft of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

• Jesus Lemus-Gonzalez, 37, of North Port. Charge: Driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Cody Allen Caban, 28, 6800 block of Whitman Court, Sarasota. Charges: grand theft property between $100 and $300 from dwelling and grand theft of firearm. Bond: $5,000.


Compiled by Scott Lawson

