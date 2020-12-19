The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Robert Franklin Childress, 49, 20000 block of Grand Lago, Venice. Charges: Probation violation — original charge DUI with property damage; contempt of court — failure to appear. Bond: $5,200.
• Shaun Alan Koch, 32, 100 block of Ravinia Circle, Venice. Charges: Drug equipment possession and/or use, two counts. $1,000.
• Nicholas Simon Blair, 28, 500 block of Waterside Lane, Nokomis. Charge: Burglary — unoccupied vehicle, unarmed. Hold for Manatee County. Bond: $1,500.
• Donald Robert Gregoire Jr. 22, 2300 block of Caraway Drive, Venice. Charge: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Richard Joseph Rivers III, 44, 500 block of La Gorce Drive, Venice. Charge: Probation violation on original charge of larceny petit theft more than $100, less than $750. Bond: none.
• Jose Angel Carrillo-Fuentes, 52, 800 block of Oak Pond Drive, Osprey. Charge: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
• Frank Jesse Crouse II, 34, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: Larceny — petit theft second degree, third subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
• Malik Jamaine Xzavier Outing, 19, 400 block of Scott Street, Nokomis. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear for driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked. Bond: $200.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Dominick Anthony Oelenschlager, 22, 1200 block of Piedmont Road, Venice. Charges: Driving while license suspended or revoked; DUI. Bond: $240.
• Christopher Lee Rose, 37, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: Probation violation — original charge petit theft third conviction. Bond: none.
• Mark Anthony Saint Germaine Jr., 37, 500 block of Lyons Bay Road, Nokomis. Charges: Drug equipment possession and/or use. Bond: $500.
• Nicholas Simon Blair, 28, 500 Waterside Lane, Nokomis. Charge: Warrant for Manatee County for utter counterfeit instrument. Bond: $500.
• Steven Dennis Day, 66, of 1288 block of Jacaranda Boulevard, Venice. Charge: DUI; refusal to submit to DUI test. Bond: $620.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Thomas Colten McEnaney, 20, 400 block of Mission Trail, Venice. Charges: Warrant for Martin County for possession of controlled substances; theft of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Jesus Lemus-Gonzalez, 37, of North Port. Charge: Driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Cody Allen Caban, 28, 6800 block of Whitman Court, Sarasota. Charges: grand theft property between $100 and $300 from dwelling and grand theft of firearm. Bond: $5,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.