The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jerry Hamilton, 63, 100 block of Hourglass Drive, Venice. Charge: fail to register as career offender — fail to register or provide information. Bond: $1,500.
• Andrew Dones, 29, 300 block of South Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: $10,000.
• Victoria Gentile, 31, 100 block of East Marland Court, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Christian Hoy, 26, 8500 block of Culebra Avenue, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Alyssa Moura, 47, 4200 block of Tennyson Way, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $620.
• Michael Lykins, 37, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Gene Thomas, 65, Canal Fulton, Ohio. Charges: DUI — third violation within 10 years; DUI — .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle; moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without license. Bond: $1,740.
• Corinne Moriarty, 28, Tampa. Charge: out of county warrant — Pinellas County — failure to appear on original charge of driving while license suspended or revoked, had knowledge. Bond: $513.
• Anthony Marcello, 59, St. Augustine. Charge: out of county warrant — Lee County — failure to appear on original charge of petty theft second degree. Bond: $5,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Angela Nickell, 54, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree, first offense; 2 counts probation violation — original charges of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• Abelardo Tapia, 30, Bradenton. Charge: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• John West, 24, Sarasota. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.