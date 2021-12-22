Police lights

A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Jerry Hamilton, 63, 100 block of Hourglass Drive, Venice. Charge: fail to register as career offender — fail to register or provide information. Bond: $1,500.

• Andrew Dones, 29, 300 block of South Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: $10,000.

• Victoria Gentile, 31, 100 block of East Marland Court, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Christian Hoy, 26, 8500 block of Culebra Avenue, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Alyssa Moura, 47, 4200 block of Tennyson Way, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $620.

• Michael Lykins, 37, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

• Sabrina Kenney, 45, 200 block of South Verona Street, Nokomis. Charges: battery — prior conviction battery, commit second or subsequent battery; damage to property — $200 and under. Bond: $1,620.

• Eric Warwick, 42, 200 block of Matisse Circle, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Gene Thomas, 65, Canal Fulton, Ohio. Charges: DUI — third violation within 10 years; DUI — .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle; moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without license. Bond: $1,740.

• Corinne Moriarty, 28, Tampa. Charge: out of county warrant — Pinellas County — failure to appear on original charge of driving while license suspended or revoked, had knowledge. Bond: $513.

• Anthony Marcello, 59, 900 block of West Nogoya Avenue, Venice. Charges: out of county warrant — Lee County — failure to appear on original charge of petty theft second degree; out of county warrant — Lee County — original charge of petty theft second degree. Bond: $7,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Angela Nickell, 54, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree, first offense; 2 counts probation violation — original charges of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:

• Abelardo Tapia, 30, Bradenton. Charge: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.

• John West, 24, Sarasota. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Bob Mudge

