The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Roger Brown, 67, 200 block of Center Road, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court, failure to appear on fraud/defrauding innkeeper of $300 or more. Bond: $10,000.

• Nathaniel Lee Phelps, 26, 2300 block of Mission Valley, Nokomis. Charge: Trespassing — occupied structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.

• Marianne Dolleman, 47, 600 block of Crocus Road, Venice. Charges: Drug trafficking — 4 grams less than 30 kilograms other controlled substance (hydromorphone); drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription (methadone). Bond: $26,500.

• Samuel D. Socobasin, 40, 700 block of U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. Charge: Failure to register on convicted felon register. Released on own recognizance.

• Fawn Marie Walker, 37, 1500 block of Oxford Heights, Englewood. Charges: Hit and run, leaving scene of crash involving damage to property; DUI — with .15 or higher BAC with person under 18 in vehicle; violation of nonresident exemption drivers license; violation of nonresident exemption from register. Bond: $980.

• Michael Alan Padley, 32, 200 block of Arno Road, Venice. Charges: Larceny, petit theft more than $100, less than $750; resisting officer — obstruction without violence; DUI; DUI — refusal to submit to DUI test; driving while license suspended or revoked; operating motorcycle without a license; failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.

• Paula Ann White, 57, 300 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charge: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — methamphetamine. Bond: $1,500.

• Sean Johnston, 21, 900 block of Nectar Road, Venice. Charge: selling marijuana. Bond: $1,500.

• Kathryn Elizabeth Kujawa, 31, Englewood. Charge: Out of county warrant for Charlotte County for possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Christy Lee Owens, 37, 2600 block of Mallow Road, Venice. Charges: Probation violation on original charge of uttering forged instructions; possession of personal identifications of more than five people; possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Zachary David Schwind, 27, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI — with .15 or higher BAC with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.

• Dillon Cooper Cooper, 28, Bradenton. Charge: Drug possession — cocaine; contempt of court — failure to appear for driving with a suspended license. Bond: $1,700.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Thomas Colten McEnaney, 20, 400 block of Mission Trail, Venice. Charges: Warrant for Martin County for possession of controlled substances; theft of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol — Venice reported the following arrest:

• Jesus Lemus-Gonzalez, 37, North Port. Charge: Driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.

• Sierra M. Cross, 26, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Gary Richard Miller, 37, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Sophie Margaret Carnegie, 30, Sarasota. Charges: resisting officer without violence and DUI. Bond: none.

• Gregory Raynard Brazile, 39, Lehigh Acres. Charge: Warrant for Lee County — battery, domestic violence. Bond: none.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Zahid Butt, 30, 20000 block of Lagente Circle, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

• Cody Allen Caban, 28, Sarasota. Charges: grand theft property between $100 and $300 from dwelling and grand theft of firearm. Bond: $5,000.

• Richard Joseph Ford Sr., 58, Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.

• Erin Deanna Sebor, 25, Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Pedro Jesus Sulbaran-Azuaje, 39, 100 block of Bay Acres Avenue, Osprey. Charge: Criminal mischief — property damage of $1,000 or more. Bond: $1,500.


Compiled by Scott Lawson

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments