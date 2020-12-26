The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Keith Monroe McAlister, 49, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive. Charge: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription (Xylazine). Bond: $1,500.

• Joshua Stephen Batanian, 31, 500 block of Dante Street, Venice. Charge: Larceny — grand theft more than $750 less tahn $5,000. Bond: $1,500.

• Lindsay Nicole Burke, 33, 400 block of Olive Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: Probation violation on original charge of petit theft, third conviction. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Zachary David Schwind, 27, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI — with .15 or higher BAC with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.

• Dillon Cooper Cooper, 28, Bradenton. Charge: Drug possession — cocaine; contempt of court — failure to appear for driving with a suspended license. Bond: $1,700.

• Troy Jeffrey Moran, 35, 2500 block of Strawberry Terrance, North Port. Charge: Marijuana trafficking — excess of 25 pounds or 300 plants or more. Bond: none.

• Joe Lazaro Niz Jr., 30, of 2400 block of Deerfield Street, North Port. Charge: Marijuana trafficking — excess of 25 pounds or 300 plants or more. Bond: none.

• Thomas Galbraith, 22, 5000 block of North Port. Charges: Warrant for Charlotte County for probation violation — possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Devon Allen Ross, 48, of Luber Bridge, North Carolina. Charge: Warrant for Hillsborough County — failure to redeliver hired vehicle. Bond: $2,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Thomas Colten McEnaney, 20, 400 block of Mission Trail, Venice. Charges: Warrant for Martin County for possession of controlled substances; theft of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol — Venice reported the following arrest:

• Jesus Lemus-Gonzalez, 37, North Port. Charge: Driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.

• Sierra M. Cross, 26, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Gary Richard Miller, 37, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Sophie Margaret Carnegie, 30, Sarasota. Charges: resisting officer without violence and DUI. Bond: none.

• Gregory Raynard Brazile, 39, Lehigh Acres. Charge: Warrant for Lee County — battery, domestic violence. Bond: none.

• Jamal Abdul Long, 43, Apopka. Charge: DUI; possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams; drug equipment possession and/or use. Bond: $1,120.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Zahid Butt, 30, 20000 block of Lagente Circle, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

• Cody Allen Caban, 28, Sarasota. Charges: grand theft property between $100 and $300 from dwelling and grand theft of firearm. Bond: $5,000.

• Richard Joseph Ford Sr., 58, Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.

• Erin Deanna Sebor, 25, Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Pedro Jesus Sulbaran-Azuaje, 39, 100 block of Bay Acres Avenue, Osprey. Charge: Criminal mischief — property damage of $1,000 or more. Bond: $1,500.


Compiled by Scott Lawson

