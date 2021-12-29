The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• John Frost, 51, 100 block of Ogburn Street, Osprey. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree, two or more theft convictions. Bond: $1,500.
• John Loughrey, 35, 400 block of Blackburn Road, Nokomis. Charge: DUI — blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
• Pablo Perez, 36, 300 block of Sea Grape Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
• Dennis Healey, 51, 10000 block of Tarflower Drive, Venice. Charges: six counts of DUI — damage to property or person; three counts of hit-and-run — leaving scene of crash involving damage to property. Bond: $3,360.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Gregory Valentine, 64, 100 block of W. Field Avenue, Venice. Charges: hit-and-run — failure to stop or remain at crash involving injury other than serious bodily injury; moving traffic violation — reckless driving, first offense. Bond: $10,000.
• Danielle Drake, 28, 2200 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; probation violation — Widman Act — original charge of possession controlled substance; probation violation — original charge of possession controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Derek Parker, 27, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• Ian Rochek, 37, Sarasota. Charge: out-of-county warrant — Charlotte County — violation of pretrial release and two counts of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Malik Clyburn, 26, North Port. Charges: cocaine possession; flee or elude police — flee with disregard of safety to persons or property; DUI; hit-and-run — leaving scene of crash involving damage to property; resisting officer — obstruction without violence; possession of drug paraphernalia; moving traffic violation — reckless driving, damage to person or property. Bond: $10,740.
