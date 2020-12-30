The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Kristy Michelle Ensell, 27, 100 block of Grove Street, Venice. Charges: DUI; resisting — obstruction by a disguised person. Bond: $620.
• Martin Edward Rudis, 29, 400 block of Buena Vista Road, Nokomis. Charge: Intentional threat to do violence — domestic. Bond: none.
• Keith Monroe McAlister, 49, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive. Charge: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription (Xylazine). Bond: $1,500.
• Glenn Harold Markos, 67, 300 block of Aurora Street, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Edmund Matthew Halpin, 71, 200 block of Mestre Place, North Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Dominick Anthony Oelenschlager, 22, 1300 block of Piedmont Road, Venice. Charges: Probation violation — resisting officer with violence/assault; probation violation — battery by detainee. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Mauro Benitez Sostenes, 19, 500 block of Kumquat, Sarasota. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Tracy Kerrison Willis, 39, of Naples. Charge: DUI with SCRAM bracelet. Bond: $5,000.
• Lucas Scott Campbell, 25, of Bay City, Michigan. Charge: Possession of marijuana more than 20 grams. Bond: $1,500.
• Ramiro Sierra Gonzalez, 28, of Arlington, Texas. Charges: Operating vehicle without ever obtaining a license. Administrative hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Mason Riely Chambers, 18, 4400 block of Hansard Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Dillon James Cameron, 28, 2800 block of Greendale Road, North Port. Charges: criminal mischief and misuse 911 or E911 system. Bond: $1,000.
