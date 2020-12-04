The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• David Keith Wagner, 68, 300 block of DeSoto Street, Nokomis. Charge: Probation violation, original charge - grand theft of more than $300, less than $5,00/uttering forged bills. Bond: none. 

• Skyler James Bender, 24, 2200 block of Park Road, Venice. Charge: Battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none. 

• Joseph Roberts, 23, 400 block of Shadylawn Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: Fleeing/eluding police with disregard of safety to persons or property; driving with license suspended or revoked. Bond: $8,000. 

• Travis Justin Proud, 35, 1200 block of East Venice Avenue. Charge: Resisting an officer; obstruction without violence. Bond: $500. 

• Robert Carl Sweeny, 57, 400 block of Palmetto Court, Venice. Charges: Drug possession: controlled substance without prescription/methamphetamine; drug possession: controlled substance without prescription/clonazepam. Bond: $3,000.

• Elaina G. Knoll, 26, of North Fort Myers. Charge: probation violation on original charge of child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: none. 

• Robert Randall Burdette, 54, 1000 block of Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. Charges: DUI; DUI with BAC of .15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $240. 

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

•  William Mark Colburn Jr., 34, 1300 block of Nokomis Avenue, Venice. Charges: Hit and run: leaving scene of crash involving damage to property; driving while suspended; drug possession: controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,740.

• Dominic D. Tuzicka, 29, 4800 block of North Tamiami Trail. Charges: Drug trafficking in Fentanyl, 4 grams or more; possession of weapon or ammunition by a convicted Florida felon; cocaine - selling with 1,000 feet of a college; driving while license suspended/habitual offender. Bond: none. 

• Collin W. Pidgeon, 25, 200 block of Armada Road, Venice. Charge: Battery on officer/firefighter/EMT. Bond: none. 

• Kiarra D. Duncan, 21, 700 block of Pineland. Charge: Drug trafficking in Fentanyl, 4 grams or more. Bond: none. 

•  Delana M. Seneviratne, 19, 1500 block Strada D Oro Avenue, Venice. Charge: Battery: cause bodily harm (domestic). Bond: none. 

Anatoliy Z. Vigil, 21, 1100 block of Kittiwake Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120. 

The Florida Highway Patrol | Venice reported the following arrests:

•  Alexander C. Lawton, 33, Sarasota. Charge: Hit and run, leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property. Bond: $120. 

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Jeffrey Scott Stafford, 57, homeless of Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Whitney Nicole Black, 36, 200 block of Cosmopolitan Court, Sarasota. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Stephanie Jean Papadimitriou, 34, 13800 block of Posada Street, Venice. Charges: sell methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of worship/business, two counts of selling amphetamines and three two counts of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $27,500.


Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

