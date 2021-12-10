Police lights

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Steven Chapman, 51, 300 block of Rallus Road, Venice. Charge: disorderly intoxication — public place cause disturbance. Bond: $120.

• Robert Tinsley, 42, 1100 block of Jamaica Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of petty theft value more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: $3,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Edwin Greene, 25, 100 block of Pearl Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: larceny — grand theft more than $750 but less than $5,000; damage property — $200 and under. Bond: $1,620.

• Audrey Simms, 34, 100 block of North Orange Grove, Nokomis. Charges: larceny — grand theft more than $750 but less than $5,000; stolen property — dealing or traffic stolen property. Bond: $9,000.

• Jessica Fitch, 32, 100 block of Castleberry Court, Venice. Charge: hit and run — fail to stop at crash involving injury other than serious bodily injury. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Abdiel Cruzcolon, 21, 5900 block of Viola Road, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — Pinellas County — violation of probation on original charge of aggravated battery. Bond: none.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

