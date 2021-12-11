Police lights

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Steven Chapman, 51, 300 block of Rallus Road, Venice. Charge: disorderly intoxication — public place causing disturbance. Bond: $120.

• Robert Tinsley, 42, 1100 block of Jamaica Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of petty theft value more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: $3,500.

• Nicholas Blair, 29, 400 block of Waterside Lane, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; altering, destroying, concealing or removing physical evidence; resisting an officer — obstructing without violence; probation violation — original charge of fraud in use of personal identification; probation violation — original charge of two counts of uttering forged bills. Bond: none.

• Juan GomezLopez, 19, 700 block of North Osprey Ave., Osprey. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of no driver license. Bond: $2,000.

• Waltrudes Tavares-Filho, 55, 200 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of battery, touch or strike; probation violation — original charge of DUI with blood alcohol content 0.15 or higher. Bond: none.

• Johnny Williams, 29, 1000 block of Pineland Ave., Venice. Charges: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of marijuana possession; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of knowingly making false report to law enforcement officer; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of pretrial release violation for domestic violence; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of no driver license; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of no motor vehicle registration. Bond: $3,500.

• Mark Merring, 31, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft first degree, more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: $500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Edwin Greene, 25, 100 block of Pearl Ave., Nokomis. Charges: larceny — grand theft, more than $750 but less than $5,000; damage to property $200 and under. Bond: $1,620.

• Audrey Simms, 34, 100 block of North Orange Grove, Nokomis. Charges: larceny — grand theft more than $750 but less than $5,000; stolen property — dealing or trafficking in stolen property. Bond: $9,000.

• Jessica Fitch, 32, 100 block of Castleberry Court, Venice. Charge: hit-and-run — failure to stop at crash involving injury other than serious bodily injury. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Abdiel Cruzcolon, 21, 5900 block of Viola Road, Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant — Pinellas County — violation of probation on original charge of aggravated battery. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:

• Donald Wilborn, 58, 3000 block of Casey Key Road, Nokomis. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

