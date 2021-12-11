The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Steven Chapman, 51, 300 block of Rallus Road, Venice. Charge: disorderly intoxication — public place causing disturbance. Bond: $120.
• Robert Tinsley, 42, 1100 block of Jamaica Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of petty theft value more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: $3,500.
• Nicholas Blair, 29, 400 block of Waterside Lane, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; altering, destroying, concealing or removing physical evidence; resisting an officer — obstructing without violence; probation violation — original charge of fraud in use of personal identification; probation violation — original charge of two counts of uttering forged bills. Bond: none.
• Juan GomezLopez, 19, 700 block of North Osprey Ave., Osprey. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of no driver license. Bond: $2,000.
• Waltrudes Tavares-Filho, 55, 200 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of battery, touch or strike; probation violation — original charge of DUI with blood alcohol content 0.15 or higher. Bond: none.
• Johnny Williams, 29, 1000 block of Pineland Ave., Venice. Charges: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of marijuana possession; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of knowingly making false report to law enforcement officer; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of pretrial release violation for domestic violence; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of no driver license; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of no motor vehicle registration. Bond: $3,500.
• Mark Merring, 31, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft first degree, more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: $500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Edwin Greene, 25, 100 block of Pearl Ave., Nokomis. Charges: larceny — grand theft, more than $750 but less than $5,000; damage to property $200 and under. Bond: $1,620.
• Audrey Simms, 34, 100 block of North Orange Grove, Nokomis. Charges: larceny — grand theft more than $750 but less than $5,000; stolen property — dealing or trafficking in stolen property. Bond: $9,000.
• Jessica Fitch, 32, 100 block of Castleberry Court, Venice. Charge: hit-and-run — failure to stop at crash involving injury other than serious bodily injury. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Abdiel Cruzcolon, 21, 5900 block of Viola Road, Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant — Pinellas County — violation of probation on original charge of aggravated battery. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:
• Donald Wilborn, 58, 3000 block of Casey Key Road, Nokomis. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: $500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.