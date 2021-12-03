Police lights

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Stephanie Craven, 35, 1400 block of South Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charge: larceny — grand theft; probation violation — original charge of possession controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Brandon Smith, 31, 300 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charge: larceny — petty theft from merchant third subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.

• Allen Johnson, 37, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation — original charge of sell, manufacture or deliver drugs; probation violation — original charge of possession controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Grant Vero, 27, 500 block of Rubens Drive, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Cory Raymond, 26, 100 block of South Emerald Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: obstructing justice — tampering in felony third degree proceeding; condition release violation — pretrial release condition violation for domestic violence. Bond: none.

• Joseph Serafine, 27, 300 block of Taconic Road, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — Hernando County — writ of bodily attachment child support. Bond: $678.

• Gabriel Ordonezvalenzuela, 51, 500 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license; 2 counts of non moving traffic violation — fail to register motor vehicle. Bond: $360.

• Cody Pixley, 34, 3600 Secor Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Lisa Cohen, 56, Brighton, Mass. Charge: battery — touch or strike. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Maria Tyubina, 47, 600 block of Randolph Road, Venice. Charges: DUI — third violation within 10 years; DUI — refuse to submit DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $2,000.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments