The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Cheryl Hellriegel, 55, Venice. Charges: probation violation — Widman Act — original charge of violation no contact order; probation violation — original charges of battery on person 65 or older and DUI. Bond: none.
• Manuel Oliva, 68, 800 block of Duquesne Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Gaetano Somma, 56, 500 block of Cypress Road, Venice. Charge: hit and run — leave scene of crash involve damage to property. Bond: $120.
• Nicole Fisher, 41, 2300 block of Laurel Road, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree, two or more theft conviction. Bond: $1,500.
• Angel Ramirez-Juarez, 33, 200 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charge: larceny — petty theft first degree, more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: $500.
• Craig Siringer, 28, 1100 block of Vermeer Drive, Nokomis. Charge: out of county warrant — Charlotte County — driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $10,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Cheryl Hellriegel, 55, Venice. Charge: DUI — fourth or subsequent offense; DUI — refuse to submit DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $20,000.
• Shawn Struble, 35, 300 block of Argus Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charges of larceny theft of $300 or more but less than $5,000 and fraudulent use of personal identification. Bond: none.
• Morgan Myers, 24, 500 block of Crane Prairie Way, Osprey. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Tyler Parkin, 18, 600 block of North Michigan Drive, Venice. Charge: stolen property — dealing or traffic stolen property. Bond: $7,500.
• Jessica Jablonski, 42, 300 block of El Greco Drive, Osprey. Charges: DUI; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $620.
• Paul Thompson, 56, 1000 block of Roberta Street in Venice. Charge: contempt of court — writ of bodily attach non payment of child support. Bond: $1,070.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Anthony Capasso, 48, 2600 block of Executive Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: $10,000.
• Susan Rogo, 49, 100 block of Pearl Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
