The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Waltrudes Jose Travares-Filho, 54, 1300 block of James Street, Nokomis. Charge: DUI; DUI with BAC more than .15 or with person under 18 in vehicle; driving while license suspended or revoked; probation violation on original charge of criminal mischief. Bond: none.

• Ty Garrett Kell, 26, 100 block of Magnolia Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: Battery — domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.

• Kevin Ryan Balas, 27, 100 block of Davinci Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI and serious bodily injury to another; DUI damage to property or person. Bond: none.

• Alexander Mendez, 36, 100 block of West Oak Street, Osprey. Charges: Aggravated battery — offender knew/should have known victim was pregnant — domestic. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Brandon Cody Nichols, 28, 100 block Grand Oaks Circle, Venice. Charges: DUI; marijuana possession — not more than 20 grams. Bond: $620.

• Stephanie Michelle Brown, 42, North Port. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — hydromorphone; Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — methamphetamine; drug equipment possession and/or use; battery — touch or strike, domestic. Bond: none.

• Jon F. Stoneburner, 51, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Barry Dean Barlow, 58, 200 block Bayshore Road, Nokomis. Charge: DUI — damage to property. Bond: $500.

• Brittany Nicole Johnson, 31, Bradenton. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — Buprenorphine; driving with a license suspended or revoked; fraud — false identification giving to law enforcement officer; attached registration/license plate not assigned. Bond: $2,600

• Manoel Jose Dossantos, 52, North Port. Charge: Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: Released on own recognizance.

• Zachary Brooks Martindale, 33, 2000 block of Palmetto Street, Nokomis. Charges: DUI; DUI — refusal to submit to test after license suspended. Bond: $620.

• Maryrose Ester Rude, 23, 1700 Bonitas Circle, Venice. Charges: Drug possession — possession of controlled substance without prescription — Methamphetamine. Bond: $1,500.

• Robert Franklin Childress, 49, 20000 block Gran Lago, Wellen Park. Charge: Probation violation: DUI with BAC over .15 and property damage. Bond: $5,000.


• Emily Rose Jones, 20, 19300 block of Cruise Drive. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Wayne Walker Rice, 55, 1300 block of Fir Avenue, Venice. Charge: Battery causing bodily harm — domestic. Bond: $1,000.

• Zackary Saccoroso, 28, Kansas City, Missouri. Charge: Burglary — unoccupied conveyance, unarmed. Bond: $1,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Jean Marie Conley, 38, North Port. Charge: Purchase of cocaine. Bond: $7,500.

• Angela Dawn Greenway, 52, Sarasota. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of drug possession of controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Robert Franklin Childress, 49, 20000 block Gran Lago, Wellen Park. Charges: Trespassing — property not structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.

• Gregory Allen Williamson, 57, North Port. Charge: Possession of obscene material — photography of sexual performance by child. Bond: none.

• Sarah Joan Boley, 43, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: Larceny — petit theft more than $100, less than $750. Bond: $500.

• Ronald James Ruud, 34, 500 block of Pine Ranch Road, Osprey. Charges: Larceny — petit theft more than $100, less than $750; larceny — resisting recovering of property. Bond: $1,000.

• Juan Garcia Perez, 36, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:

• Marion Lewis Cunningham, 67, Sarasota. Charges: Hit and run — failure to stop seen of a crash involving injury; driving while license suspended — habitual offender. Bond: $3,000.

• Kayleigh Alexandra McGann, 33, North Port. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription; drug equipment possession and/or use. Bond: $2,500.

Compiled by Scott Lawson

