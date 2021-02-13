The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Kimberly Jean Santee, 63, 1200 block of Whitney Drive, Venice. Charge: Battery — on a person 65 years or older, domestic. Bond: none.

John James Alpaugh, 25, 1400 Sussex Road, Venice. Charge: Battery, touch or strike — domestic; obstructing justice — tampering in misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: none.

David George Kaczmarke Jr. 27, 1200 Yawl Way, Venice. Charge: Out of county warrant for Hillsborough County — robbery by sudden snatching. Bond: $2,000.

Charles Todd Wetzel, 59, 1200 block of Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Charge: Trespassing — failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:


• Jonathan Barry Scholles, 43, of North Port. Charge: Battery, touch or strike — domestic. Bond: none.

Tyler Paul Schwartzkopf, 50, of North Port. Charge: Aggravated battery. Bond: none.

Joshua Barrett, 30, of North Port. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of drug possession controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:

• Marion Lewis Cunningham, 67, Sarasota. Charges: Hit and run — failure to stop seen of a crash involving injury; driving while license suspended — habitual offender. Bond: $3,000.

• Kayleigh Alexandra McGann, 33, North Port. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription; drug equipment possession and/or use. Bond: $2,500.

Compiled by Scott Lawson

