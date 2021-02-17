The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Gerald Lawrence Anderson, 39, 3300 block of Bonita Drive, Venice. Charges: Grand theft of motor vehicle; possession of vehicle with altered numbers. Bond: $3,000.

• Brian Michael Neu, 42, 300 block of Dorchester Drive, Venice. Charges: Probation violation on original charges of selling/manufacturing or delivering methamphetamine; use of two-way communication to facilitate criminal activity. Bond: none.

• Gina Prater, 48, 600 block of Altair Road, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI third violation within 10 years. Bond: $10,000.

• Scott Allen Burlock, 30, 100 block of Princeton Road. Charges: DUI — with a BAC of .15 or higher or a person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.

• Justin Wayne Parker, 28, 200 block of Center Road, Venice. Charges: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill — domestic. Bond: $25,000.

• Christopher Lee Shoupe, 36, 100 block of Sierra Street, Nokomis. Charges: Probation violation on original charges of grand theft — more than $750, less than $5,000; probation violation on original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Juan I. Delacruz, 35, 1700 block of San Silvestro Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI — refusal to submit to DUI test after license suspended; driving with license revoked or suspended. Bond: $1,120.

• Gregory Alan Willingham, 59, transient, Venice. Charges: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of failure to leave property under order by owner. Bond: none.

• David Shelton Edwards, 50, 3000 block of Concord Road, Venice. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — methamphetamine; resisting officer — obstruction without violence. Bond: $2,000.

• Gary Wayne Barrett II, 44, 3800 block of Hialeah Road, Venice. Charges: Out of county warrant for DeSoto County — trafficking in stolen property; grand theft of more than $300, less than $5,000. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Joshua Charles Ashley, 35, 10 block of Patterson Avenue, Osprey. Charges: DUI — with a BAC of .15 or higher or a person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.


• Rebecca Melanie Ritsema, 49, 600 block of Bay Street, Osprey. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — methamphetamine; Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — amphetamine; Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — Oxycodone; Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — MDMA; possession and/or use of drug equipment. Bond: $6,500.

• Dustin Michael Moenius, 30, 200 block of Albee Road, Nokomis. Charges: Intimidation with threat of death/seriously bodily harm toward law enforcement officer; larceny — petit theft of second degree. Bond: $620.

• Kristy Dawn Brannon, 39, 100 block of Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charges: Probation violation on original charge of burglary — unarmed — of structure; felony petit theft; possession of weapon or ammunition by convicted Florida felon. Bond: none.

• Timothy Upright, 64, North Port. Charges: DUI; DUI third violation within 10 years. Bond: $10,000.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Michelle L. Cullnan, 38, of the 1300 block of Nantucket Road, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on larceny, petit third or subsequent conviction. Bond: $3,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Angel Storm Dexter, 23, of Venice. Charge: Possession and/or use of drug equipment. Bond: $500.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:

• Adrienne Garnell Turner, 33, Sarasota. Charge: Charges: DUI — with a BAC of .15 or higher or a person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.

• Ellen Patricia Prentky, 50, Arcadia. Charges: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $25,000.

• James Dustin Arnold, 37, Englewood. Charge: Driving while suspended — habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Scott Lawson

