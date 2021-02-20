The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Carly Ann Parks, 31, 100 block of Verona Street, Nokomis. Charge: Battery, touch or strike. Bond: $500.

• Cameron James Grimes, 28, 200 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charges: DUI — DUI BAC of .08 or more; hit and run -leaving scene of crash involving damage to property. Bond: $3,000.

• David William Moore, 34, 100 block of Aquilla Street, Nokomis. Charge: Probation violation on original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Riannon Elizabeth Wittenbauer, 20, 13000 block of Bastiano Street, Wellen Park. Charges: Reckless driving; DUI; DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $740.

• Catherine Danielle Booker, 33, 700 block of Citrus Road, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI — Damage to property or person, two counts. Bond: $1,120.

• Marlene Kay Hogeland, 74, 5800 block of Adams Road, Venice. Charge: Trespassing — failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.

• Kevin Anthony Kovalsky, 54, 100 block of Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charges: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of loitering and prowling; contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of marijuana possession not more than 20 grams. Bond: none.

• Alexander Mendez, 36, 100 block of Oak Street, Osprey. Charges: Out of county warrant for violation of SPR for driving while license suspended; out of county warrant for violation of SPR for battery. Bond: none — hold for Manatee County.

• Cristos Dimitrios Karamitsos, 44, 4400 block of Yacht Club Drive, Venice. Charge: homicide- negligent manslaughter: killing human other than by murder or homicide. Bond: none.

Benjamin David Jones, 38, 1400 block of Landview Lane, Osprey. Charge: Larceny — petit theft second degree. Bond: $120.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Joshua Charles Ashley, 35, 10 block of Patterson Avenue, Osprey. Charges: DUI — with a BAC of .15 or higher or a person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.


• Rebecca Melanie Ritsema, 49, 600 block of Bay Street, Osprey. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — methamphetamine; Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — amphetamine; Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — Oxycodone; Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — MDMA; possession and/or use of drug equipment. Bond: $6,500.

• Dustin Michael Moenius, 30, 200 block of Albee Road, Nokomis. Charges: Intimidation with threat of death/seriously bodily harm toward law enforcement officer; larceny — petit theft of second degree. Bond: $620.

• Kristy Dawn Brannon, 39, 100 block of Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charges: Probation violation on original charge of burglary — unarmed — of structure; felony petit theft; possession of weapon or ammunition by convicted Florida felon. Bond: none.

• Timothy Upright, 64, North Port. Charges: DUI; DUI third violation within 10 years. Bond: $10,000.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Michelle L. Cullnan, 38, of the 1300 block of Nantucket Road, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on larceny, petit third or subsequent conviction. Bond: $3,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Angel Storm Dexter, 23, of Venice. Charge: Possession and/or use of drug equipment. Bond: $500.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:

• Adrienne Garnell Turner, 33, Sarasota. Charge: Charges: DUI — with a BAC of .15 or higher or a person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.

• Ellen Patricia Prentky, 50, Arcadia. Charges: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $25,000.

• James Dustin Arnold, 37, Englewood. Charge: Driving while suspended — habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Scott Lawson

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments