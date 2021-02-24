The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jason David Adkins, 26, 3300 block of Meadow Run Circle, Venice. Charge: Criminal mischief — damage to property more than $1,000. Bond: $1,500.
• James Adam Bolster, 49, 1000 block of Capri Isles, Venice. Charge: DUI — blood alcohol content of .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
• Randy Louis Green, 50, 200 block of Aquila Street, Nokomis. Charge: Criminal mischief — property damage more than $200, less than $1,000. Bond: $500.
• Michael Kaplan, 34, 200 block of Shell Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Michael Lee Lykins, 36, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charges: DUI; DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: $620.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Rebecca Melanie Ritsema, 49, 600 block of Bay Street, Osprey. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — methamphetamine; Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — amphetamine; Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — Oxycodone; Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — MDMA; possession and/or use of drug equipment. Bond: $6,500.
• Roger Dean Gay, 49, Englewood. Charges: Trafficking amphetamine or methamphetamine, 14 grams or more; possession of marijuana more than 20 grams; battery, touch or strike — domestic. Bond: $10,000.
• Kristy Dawn Brannon, 39, 100 block of Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charges: Probation violation on original charge of burglary — unarmed — of structure; felony petit theft; possession of weapon or ammunition by convicted Florida felon. Bond: none.
• Joseph Albert Vibonese, 29, 200 block of Bella Vista Terrance, North Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Ronald E. Anderson, 22, North Port. Charge: Grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
• Lori Lee Dillender, 54, 1300 block of Nokomis Avenue, Venice. Charges: Drug possession, controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; drug equipment, possession and/or use; resisting officer, obstruction without violence; marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams. Bond: $3,000.
• James Aaron Mulvaney, 41, 300 block of Pedro Street, Venice. Charges: Drug possession, controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; drug equipment, possession and/or use; resisting officer, obstruction without violence. Bond: $2,500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Michelle L. Cullnan, 38, of the 1300 block of Nantucket Road, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on larceny, petit third or subsequent conviction. Bond: $3,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Angel Storm Dexter, 23, Venice. Charge: Possession and/or use of drug equipment. Bond: $500.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• Adrienne Garnell Turner, 33, Sarasota. Charge: Charges: DUI — with a BAC of .15 or higher or a person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
• Ellen Patricia Prentky, 50, Arcadia. Charges: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $25,000.
• James Dustin Arnold, 37, Englewood. Charge: Driving while suspended — habitual offender. Bond: $1,500.
• Ochiali Alvarez, 22, Riverview. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Jose Luis Martinez, 29, Sarasota. Charges: Hit and run -leaving scene of crash involving damage to property; DUI, DUI damage to property or person; operating motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $740.
The Florida Department of Corrections reported the following arrests:
• Trevor Harwood Benson, 30, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: Probation violation on carrying concealed firearm. Bond: none.
