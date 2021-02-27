The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Raymond Donald Hummel, 69, 1100 block of Pineland Avenue, Venice. Charge: Sexual predator violation — failure to re-register as required. Bond: none.
• Makayla Marie Tucker, 29, Sarasota. Charges: Larceny, petit theft — second degree, third subsequent offense; probation violation — utter forged instrument in Venice; probation violation — grand theft motor vehicle out of Manatee County; probation violation — utter forged instruments in Sarasota County and North Port; probation violation — trafficking in stolen property, false information to pawn shop. Bond: none.
• Aaron Joseph Pol, 41, 70 block of Ginger Road, Venice. Charge: Out of county warrant for Charlotte County for failure to appear on original charge of obstruction of officer without violence. Bond: $7,000.
• Brian Norman Radtke, 57, Osprey. Charges: Probation violation — conditional release — pre-trial release violation for domestic violence, three counts. Bond: none.
• Mark Anthony St. Germain Jr., 37, 500 block of Lyons Bay Road, Nokomis. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charges of possession of controlled substances and possession of narcotic equipment. Bond: $5,000.
• Kevin Anthony Kovalsky, 54, 100 block of Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charges of possession of controlled substances without prescription and possession of narcotic equipment. Bond: $5,000.
• Sawyer Avery Monach, 26, 700 block of Myrtle Avenue, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Michael Alan Pope, 29, 2000 block of Lagente Circle, Wellen Park. Charge: Neglect of child without great bodily harm. Bond: $10,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Brian Patrick Krach, 50, of the 100 block of Palmetto Road, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Matthew Kyle Franklin, 31, Port Charlotte. Charges: Probation violation on original charges of aggravated assault with a weapon and possession of a controlled substance on crimes that took place in June 2017 in South Venice. Bond: none.
