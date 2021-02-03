The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Richard Dominic DiGregorio, 57, 500 block of Casas Bonitas Drive, Nokomis. Charge: Probation violation — aggravated assault with a weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
• Adam Nikolas Lukaszek, 36, 100 block of Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charge: Probation violation — possession of controlled substances. Bond: none.
• Martin Hugh Ziegler, 61, 100 block of Ginger Road, Venice. Charges: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
• Michael J. McCullough, 36, 4000 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charge: Battery — touch or strike, domestic. Bond: none.
• Michael J. Summite, 68, 200 block of Tamiami Trail (mobile home park), Nokomis. Charges: Possession of obscene material — photography of sexual performance by child — 66 counts. Bond: none.
• Kurt Kyle Wiskow, 68, 2100 block of Tocabaga Lane, Nokomis. Charge: Battery, touch or strike — domestic. Bond: $1,000.
• Tristan Michael Burroughs, 18, 400 block of Trenwick Lane, Venice. Charges: vehicular manslaughter, homicide; reckless driving with a serious bodily injury; and driving a motor vehicle, motorcycle, racing on highway, parking lot or roadway. Bond: none.
• James Jordan, 30, 200 block of Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: Burglary of unoccupied dwelling, unarmed. Bond: $20,000.
• Aaron Joseph Pol, 41, 100 block of Ginger Road, Venice. Charge: Grand theft of more than $750; less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500; hold for Charlotte County.
• Brian Norman Radtke, 57, Osprey. Charge: Contempt of court — violation of injunctions of protection. Bond $30,000.
• Daniel J. Sepulveda, 58, 100 block of River Boulevard, Nokomis. Charges: Aggravated assault on law enforcement officer; resisting an officer — obstruction without violence. Bond: $50,500.
• Matthew R. Stephens, 34, 200 block of Tanager Road, Venice. Charge: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.
• Todd Michael Waterous Jr., 27, 600 block of Coquina Court, Nokomis. Charge: Contempt of court on failure to appear for open container. Bond: $500.
• Taylor Michael Olmsted, 23, 400 block of Burke Road, Venice. Charges: Criminal mischief — property damage $1,000 or more. Bond: $1,500.
• Whitney Dawn Pol, 34, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of burglary of dwelling, unarmed. Bond: none.
• Garret Blake Murphy, 18, 200 block of Hills Road, Nokomis. Charge: Drug equipment possession and/or use. Bond: $500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Brandon Cody Nichols, 28, 100 block Grand Oaks Circle, Venice. Charges: DUI; marijuana possession — not more than 20 grams. Bond: $620.
• Stephanie Michelle Brown, 42, North Port. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — Hydromorphone; Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — Methamphetamine; drug equipment possession and/or use; battery — touch or strike, domestic. Bond: none.
• Jon F. Stoneburner, 51, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Barry Dean Barlow, 58, 200 block Bayshore Road, Nokomis. Charge: DUI — damage to property. Bond: $500.
• Brittany Nicole Johnson, 31, Bradenton. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — Buprenorphine; driving with a license suspended or revoked; fraud — false identification giving to law enforcement officer; attached registration/license plate not assigned. Bond: $2,600
• Manoel Jose Dossantos, 52, North Port. Charge: Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: Released on own recognizance.
• Zachary Brooks Martindale, 33, 2000 block of Palmetto Street, Nokomis. Charges: DUI; DUI — refusal to submit to test after license suspended. Bond: $620.
• Maryrose Ester Rude, 23, 1700 Bonitas Circle, Venice. Charges: Drug possession — possession of controlled substance without prescription — Methamphetamine. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Robert Franklin Childress, 49, 20000 block Gran Lago, Wellen Park. Charge: Trespassing — property not structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.
• Gregory Allen Williamson, 57, North Port. Charge: Possession of obscene material — photography of sexual performance by child. Bond: none.
