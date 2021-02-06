The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Brian Norman Radtke, 57, Osprey. Charge: Contempt of court — violation of injunctions of protection. Bond $30,000.

• Daniel J. Sepulveda, 58, 100 block of River Boulevard, Nokomis. Charges: Aggravated assault on law enforcement officer; resisting an officer — obstruction without violence. Bond: $50,500.

• Matthew R. Stephens, 34, 200 block of Tanager Road, Venice. Charge: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.

• Todd Michael Waterous Jr., 27, 600 block of Coquina Court, Nokomis. Charge: Contempt of court on failure to appear for open container. Bond: $500.

• Taylor Michael Olmsted, 23, 400 block of Burke Road, Venice. Charges: Criminal mischief — property damage $1,000 or more. Bond: $1,500.

• Whitney Dawn Pol, 34, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of burglary of dwelling, unarmed. Bond: none.

• Garret Blake Murphy, 18, 200 block of Hills Road, Nokomis. Charge: Drug equipment possession and/or use. Bond: $500.

• Attila Biro, 38, 1300 block of Nantucket Road, Venice. Charge: Drug possession — cocaine. Bond: $1,500.

• David William Moore, 34, 100 block of Portia Street, Nokomis. Charge: Probation violation — possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

• George Vanburen Housekeeper Jr., 48, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

• Jaclyn Marie Kasunic, 42, 1700 block of Claw Street, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on petit larceny theft, first offense. Bond: $2,000.

• Bryan Edgard Lopez-Hernandez, 20, 1100 block of Mohawk Road, Venice. Charge: Administrative hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Bond: none.

• Enrique Lozanohipolito, 38, 600 block of Azure. Charge: Battery, touch or strike — domestic. Bond: none.

• Marc Anthony Reagan, 56, 3400 block of Roslyn Road, Venice. Charge: Probation violation on original charge of grand theft. Bond: none.

David Leroy Kelly, 62, 1400 block of Pine Street, Nokomis. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription, methamphetamine; driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,620.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:


• Brandon Cody Nichols, 28, 100 block Grand Oaks Circle, Venice. Charges: DUI; marijuana possession — not more than 20 grams. Bond: $620.

• Stephanie Michelle Brown, 42, North Port. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — Hydromorphone; Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — Methamphetamine; drug equipment possession and/or use; battery — touch or strike, domestic. Bond: none.

• Jon F. Stoneburner, 51, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Barry Dean Barlow, 58, 200 block Bayshore Road, Nokomis. Charge: DUI — damage to property. Bond: $500.

• Brittany Nicole Johnson, 31, Bradenton. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — Buprenorphine; driving with a license suspended or revoked; fraud — false identification giving to law enforcement officer; attached registration/license plate not assigned. Bond: $2,600

• Manoel Jose Dossantos, 52, North Port. Charge: Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: Released on own recognizance.

• Zachary Brooks Martindale, 33, 2000 block of Palmetto Street, Nokomis. Charges: DUI; DUI — refusal to submit to test after license suspended. Bond: $620.

• Maryrose Ester Rude, 23, 1700 Bonitas Circle, Venice. Charges: Drug possession — possession of controlled substance without prescription — Methamphetamine. Bond: $1,500.

• Robert Franklin Childress, 49, 20000 block Gran Lago, Wellen Park. Charge: Probation violation: DUI with BAC over .15 and property damage. Bond: $5,000.

• Emily Rose Jones, 20, 19300 block of Cruise Drive. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Ty Garrett Kell, 26, 100 block of Magnolia Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: Battery — domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Jean Marie Conley, 38, North Port. Charge: Purchase of cocaine. Bond: $7,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Robert Franklin Childress, 49, 20000 block Gran Lago, Wellen Park. Charges: Trespassing — property not structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.

• Gregory Allen Williamson, 57, North Port. Charge: Possession of obscene material — photography of sexual performance by child. Bond: none.

Compiled by Scott Lawson

Compiled by Scott Lawson

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments