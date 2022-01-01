The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael Dexter, 30, 100 block of Lakeview Drive, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of burglary assault any person. Bond: none.
• Karriem McDowell, 20, 500 block of South Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: battery — by person detained in prison or jail facility. Bond: $1,500.
• Alexander Alahouzos, 31, 800 block of Country Club Circle, Venice. Charges: flee or elude police — fail to obey law enforcement officer order to stop; moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $2,120.
• David Zelazney, 43, 500 block of Crocus Road, Venice. Charges: trespassing — fail to leave property upon order by owner; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $1,000.
• Kathryn Tucker, 26, 100 block of Amora Avenue, Venice. Charges: battery — on officer, firefighter or EMT; trespassing — fail to leave property upon order by owner; resist officer — with violence. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Adam Hubbard, 58, 1000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
