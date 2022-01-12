Police lights

A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Lukas Gauthier, 26, 500 block of Darwin Road, Venice. Charge: battery — by person detained in prison or jail facility. Bond: $1,500.

• Edmund Poppe, 74, 10 block of Bay Acres, Osprey. Charges: aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill; adult kidnap or false imprisonment; battery — on officer, firefighter, or EMT; 3 counts of battery — touch or strike. Bond: $60,000.

• Kyle Moore, 33, 200 block of Patterson Avenue, Osprey. Charge: domestic battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: none.

• Michael Riel, 57, 2500 block of Jerome Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Johann Swift-Steisel, 77, 5300 block of Layton Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic aggravated battery — on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: none.

• Barbara Bryk, 54, 2700 block of Serpula Road, Venice. Charge: larceny — grand theft more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.

• Brandon Emerson, 29, 800 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: contempt of court — driving while license suspended; contempt of court — driving while license suspended or revoked and no motor vehicle registration. Bond: none.

• Joseph Frantz, 27, 800 block of Leeward Road, Venice. Charge: damage property or criminal mischief — $1,000 or more. Bond: $1,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Beth Saunders, 61, 1400 block of Strada D Argento, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft second degree, two or more theft conviction. Bond: $1,500.

• Colette Van Niman, 86, Hamilton, Ohio. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:

• Michael Alberti, 43, Sarasota. Charges: 2 counts DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $1,000.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments