The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Joshua Wayne Thomas, 40, 100 block of Aquila Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: Larceny — grand theft more than $750 less than $5,000; probation violation on original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Joseph Cirabisi, 58, 700 block of Silk Oak Drive, Venice. Charge: Battery, touch or strike — domestic. Bond: $50,000.
• Dane Calabrese, 51, 12000 block of Sagewood Drive, Venice. Charges: Contempt of court — driving while license suspended or revoked; contempt of court — driving a vehicle without motor vehicle registration/attached licence plate not assigned. Bond: none.
Anthony M. Woods, 44, 1000 Indian Hills Court, Venice. Charge: Battery, touch or strike — domestic. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Melissa Ellla Groves, 44, 1000 block of Roberta Street, Venice. Charge: Battery on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: none.
• Herman Ellis Jaehne, 83, 400 block of Beechwood Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Mohammad Seembad Jaudally, 43, 400 block of Harbor Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Mark Anthony St. Germaine Jr., 37, 500 block of Lyons Bay Road, Nokomis. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — Methamphetamine; Evidence tampering — altering or destroying to conceal physical or document evidence; possession of marijuana — not more than 20 grams; drug equipment — possession and/or use; resisting an officer — obstruction without violence. Bond: $4,500.
Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• Jovany Ortiz, 25, Sarasota. Charges: DUI; operating a motor vehicle without a licence. Bond: $240.
Austin Scott Sachkar, 24, 1200 block of Jamaica Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Matthew Alan Bennett, 36, 500 block of La Gorce Drive, Venice. Charge: Burglary of unoccupied conveyance, unarmed. Bond: $5,000.
