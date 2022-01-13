Police lights

A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Nadia Chavez, 19, 1100 block of Beachcomber Court, Osprey. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; marijuana possession; DUI. Bond: $2,120.

• Dimitar Petkov, 46, 100 block of North Pearl Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: disorderly intoxication — public place cause disturbance; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $620.

• Robert Knowlton, 47, 3200 block of Rustic Road, Nokomis. Charges: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charges of hit and run involving death or serious bodily injury, driving while license suspended and leaving scene of accident; probation violation — original charge of organized fraud under $20,000; probation violation — Widman Act — original charge of organized fraud under $20,000. Bond: none.

• Alan Felt, 33, 200 block of Warfield Avenue, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession controlled substance. Bond: none.

• James Rinell, 49, 200 block of North Albee Farm Road, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — Methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; resist officer — obstruct without violence; probation violation — original charge of burglary of occupied structure and petty theft third conviction; probation violation — original charge of possession controlled substance and resist officer with violence. Bond: none.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

