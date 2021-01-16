The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Robert Harry Moore, 38, 400 block of Center Road, Venice. Charge: Possession of marijuana — more than 20 grams. Bond: $1,500.
• Alyssa Lee Deveneau, 35, 300 block of Bayshore Drive, Osprey. Charges: DUI; DUI — property damage; drug equipment — possession and/or use. Bond: $1,120.
• David Shelton Edwards, 50, 3000 block of Concord Road, Venice. Charge: Drug possession — controlled substance witout prescription — methamphetamine. Bond: $1,500.
• William Charles Ryan, 41, 600 block of Oxford Drive, Venice. Charges: Battery, touch or strike — domestic — two counts. Bond: none.
• James Edwin Boehm, 54, 2200 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charges: Contempt of court for failure to appear on charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Wayne George Cox, 71, 10 block of Seaboard Avenue, Venice. Charge: Battery, touch or strike — domestic. Bond: $5,000.
• Mark Anthony St. Germaine Jr., 37, 500 block of Lyons Bay Road, Nokomis. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — Methamphetamine; Evidence tampering — altering or destroying to conceal physical or document evidence; possession of marijuana — not more than 20 grams; drug equipment — possession and/or use; resisting an officer — obstruction without violence. Bond: $4,500.
• Sheri Rae Woods, 60, Englewood. Charge: Contempt of court — nonpayment of child support. Bond: $1,570.
• Matthew Michael Hibshman, 44, 600 block of Padua Court, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• Jovany Ortiz, 25, Sarasota. Charges: DUI; operating a motor vehicle without a licence. Bond: $240.
• Austin Scott Sachkar, 24, 1200 block of Jamaica Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Matthew Alan Bennett, 36, 500 block of La Gorce Drive, Venice. Charge: Burglary of unoccupied conveyance, unarmed. Bond: $5,000.
