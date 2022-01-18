Police Beat for Jan. 18, 2022 Jan 18, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:• Deborah Hemminger, 31, 600 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: moving traffic violation — driving while license revoked or suspended second subsequent offense. Bond: $500.• Jacob Mayhew, 29, 200 block of Loyola Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.• Tiffany Blair, 27, 5900 block of Plover Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of no driver's license. Bond: $200.The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:• Marlon Manning, 28, Sarasota. Charge: disorderly intoxication — public place cause disturbance. Bond: $120. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Compiled by Morgan Simpson Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Cops: Man sexually assaults disabled woman Boat rescue experts Ever see Siesta Beach sand? There is a lesson there Alligator just 'hanging out' in family pool 'My Pillow Guy' shares life story in Venice Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cops: Man sexually assaults disabled woman Boat rescue experts Ever see Siesta Beach sand? There is a lesson there Alligator just 'hanging out' in family pool 'My Pillow Guy' shares life story in Venice Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
