Police lights

A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Deborah Hemminger, 31, 600 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: moving traffic violation — driving while license revoked or suspended second subsequent offense. Bond: $500.

• Jacob Mayhew, 29, 200 block of Loyola Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Tiffany Blair, 27, 5900 block of Plover Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of no driver’s license. Bond: $200.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Marlon Manning, 28, Sarasota. Charge: disorderly intoxication — public place cause disturbance. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments