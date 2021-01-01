The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Robert Randall Burdette, 54, 1000 block of Tamiami Trail. Charge: Probation violation — battery touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.

• Brandon Michael Hauss, 32, 400 block of Pinewood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: Drug possession with intent to sell (methamphetamine). Bond: $7,500.

• Michael Daniel Shaver II, 28, of 600 block of May Apple Way, Venice. Charge: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine); drug equipment possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.

• Tanner Michael Virtue, 39, 900 block of Nectar Road, Venice. Charge: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500. Bond: $1,500.

• Alejandro Lozano, 18, 600 block of Azure Road, Venice. Charge: Larceny — grand theft of controlled substance, Adderall.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Lucas Scott Campbell, 25, of Bay City, Michigan. Charge: Possession of marijuana more than 20 grams. Bond: $1,500.

• Ramiro Sierra Gonzalez, 28, of Arlington, Texas. Charges: Operating vehicle without ever obtaining a license. Administrative hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

• David Luce, 55, Sarasota. Charge: Contempt of court for failure to appear on original charge of trespassing. Bond: $2,000.

• Cody Michael Pixley, 33, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: Driving with license suspended/revoked; attached license plate not assigned. Bond: none.

• Nathan Ryan Anderson, 20, Sarasota. Charge: Driving with license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.

Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:

• Louis R. Asher, 59, Bradenton. Charge: Hit and run — failure to stop at crash involving injury other than serious bodily injury. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Mason Riely Chambers, 18, 4400 block of Hansard Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Dillon James Cameron, 28, 2800 block of Greendale Road, North Port. Charges: criminal mischief and misuse 911 or E911 system. Bond: $1,000.


Compiled by Scott Lawson

