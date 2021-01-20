The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Todd Wayne Nottingham, 34, 1600 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: Probation violation — possession of a controlled substance, two counts. Bond: none.

• Sheila Renee Casertano, 45, 100 block of Orange Grove, Nokomis. Charges: Probation violation — petit theft; criminal mischief (misdemeanor); possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Christopher Lee Pickett, 38, 100 block of Fourth Street, Nokomis. Charges: Drug possession — possession of cocaine; drug equipment possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.

• Andrew Glenn Noble, 42, 100 block of Orange Grove, Nokomis. Charges: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of trespassing school grounds. Bond: $1,000.

• Richard Emanuel Marshall, 36, 100 block of Marland Court, Nokomis. Charge: Probation violation on original charge of domestic battery by strangulation; obstructing justice — tampering in felony proceeding. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Matthew Michael Hibshman, 44, 600 block of Padua Court, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Chelsea Raquel Brown, 28, 3300 block of Roslyn Road, Venice. Charge: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — Alprazolam. Bond: $1,500.

• Elizabeth Ann Stockbridge, 52, 900 block of Trinidad, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.


• George William Ottinger, 56, 300 block of Alligator Place, Venice. Charges: Drug possession — possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver; drug equipment possession and/or use; selling or transferring vessel without delivery of title. Bond: $8,000.

• Mark Kevin Ringer, 68, 900 block of Myrtle Avenue, Venice. Charge: Battery — touch or strike, domestic. Bond: none.

• Jacob Cole Westman, 37, 3100 block of Fallow Road, Venice. Charges: DUI — fourth or subsequent offense; DUI, refusal to submit to DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $2,000.

• Cyruss Keiran Stoumbos, 22, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on charge of possession of marijuana, not more than 20 grams. Bond: $500.

• Robert Ray Edington III, 18, St. Petersburg. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of driving with a license suspended or revoked. Bond: $5,000.

Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:

• Jovany Ortiz, 25, Sarasota. Charges: DUI; operating a motor vehicle without a licence. Bond: $240.

• Austin Scott Sachkar, 24, 1200 block of Jamaica Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Matthew Alan Bennett, 36, 500 block of La Gorce Drive, Venice. Charge: Burglary of unoccupied conveyance, unarmed. Bond: $5,000.

Compiled by Scott Lawson

