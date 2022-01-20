The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jimmy Cirinocepeda, 40, 1900 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: domestic battery — by strangulation; obstructing justice — tampering in misdemeanor proceeding deprive 911; damage property or criminal mischief — $1,000 or more. Bond: none.
• Octa'veius Gillens, 18, 100 block of Castleberry Court, Venice. Charges: resist officer — with violence; battery — touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.
• Justin Lentini, 25, 100 block of Auster Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to complete offender work program — original charge of driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
• Michael Lykins, 37, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charges of DUI and damage property vehicle. Bond: none.
• Michael Shaver, 29, 600 block of May Apple Way, Venice. Charges: probation violation — Widman Act — original charges of burglary of unoccupied structure and 2 counts prevent or obstruct fire equipment; probation violation — Widman Act — original charge of 2 counts possession controlled substance; probation violation — Widman Act — original charge of 4 counts possession controlled substance. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Frank Broz, 46, 600 block of Dolphin Road, Venice. Charge: trespassing — fail to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.
• Harvey Marth, 33, 600 block of Frances Street, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to complete offender work program — original charge of damage property over $200 but under $1,000. Bond: none.
• Yvonne Penelton, 57, New Port Richey, FL. Charge: trespassing — fail to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.
