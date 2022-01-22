Police lights

A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Jimmy Cirinocepeda, 40, 1900 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: domestic battery — by strangulation; obstructing justice — tampering in misdemeanor proceeding deprive 911; damage property or criminal mischief — $1,000 or more. Bond: none.

• Octa’veius Gillens, 18, 100 block of Castleberry Court, Venice. Charges: resist officer — with violence; battery — touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.

• Justin Lentini, 25, 100 block of Auster Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to complete offender work program — original charge of driving while license suspended. Bond: none.

• Michael Lykins, 37, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charges of DUI and damage property vehicle. Bond: none.

• Michael Shaver, 29, 600 block of May Apple Way, Venice. Charges: probation violation — Widman Act — original charges of burglary of unoccupied structure and 2 counts prevent or obstruct fire equipment; probation violation — Widman Act — original charge of 2 counts possession controlled substance; probation violation — Widman Act — original charge of 4 counts possession controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Robert Doyle, 49, 500 block of Flamingo Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI; DUI — refuse to submit DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $620.

• Garry Moore, 58, 6000 block of Orchis Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to report offender work program — original charge of drive while license suspended second conviction. Bond: none.

• Angela Nickell, 54, 3700 block of Hileah Road, Venice. Charge: 2 counts probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Kellie Elliott, 52, 500 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.

• Martin Maroszek, 63, 1200 block of Paradise Way, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to report — original charge of larceny petty theft first offense. Bond: none.

• Brandon Hauss, 33, 200 block of South Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charges: probation violation — original charge of sell, manufacture, or deliver methamphetamine; probation violation — original charge of possession controlled substance. Bond: none.

• James Rinell, 49, 200 block of North Albee Farm Road, Nokomis. Charges: probation violation — original charge of burglary unoccupied structure and third petty theft; probation violation — original charge of possession controlled substance and resisting with violence. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Frank Broz, 46, 600 block of Dolphin Road, Venice. Charge: trespassing — fail to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.

• Harvey Marth, 33, 600 block of Frances Street, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to complete offender work program — original charge of damage property over $200 but under $1,000. Bond: none.

• Yvonne Penelton, 57, New Port Richey, FL. Charge: trespassing — fail to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.

• Thomas Filar, 61, 400 block of Menendez Street, Venice. Charges: disorderly intoxication — public place cause disturbance; disturbing peace. Bond: $240.

• Joseph Scott, 28, 100 block of Castleberry Court, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Gary Rose, 53. Charges: DUI; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $620.

• Cayman Hupp, 23, 700 block of North River Road, Venice. Charges: DUI — damage to property or person; DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $620.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

