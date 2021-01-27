The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Daniel Justin Nerau, 37, 300 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: Probation violation — petit theft, third conviction; probation violation — sex offender failure to comply. Bond: none.

• Chase Morgan Young, 36, 300 block of Flamingo Drive, Venice. Charges: Warrant for Manatee County — burglary of unoccupied structure, two counts; possession of burglary tools, two counts. Bond: none.

• Charles David Freed Jr., 40, 4800 block of Eldron Avenue, North Port. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription; drug equipment possession and/or use. Bond: $5,000.

• Samuel Adam Cook, 25, 2100 block of Knights Trail, Nokomis. Charge: Loitering or prowling. Bond: $120.

• Justin Joseph Lentini, 24, 100 block of Auster Road, Venice. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — methamphetamine. Bond: $1,500.

• Marc Anthony Reagan, 56, 3400 Roslyn Road, Venice. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — heroin; drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — Fentanyl. Bond: $3,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• George William Ottinger, 56, 300 block of Alligator Place, Venice. Charges: Drug possession — possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver; drug equipment possession and/or use; selling or transferring vessel without delivery of title. Bond: $8,000.

• Mark Kevin Ringer, 68, 900 block of Myrtle Avenue, Venice. Charge: Battery — touch or strike, domestic. Bond: none.

• Jacob Cole Westman, 37, 3100 block of Fallow Road, Venice. Charges: DUI — fourth or subsequent offense; DUI, refusal to submit to DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $2,000.

• Cyruss Keiran Stoumbos, 22, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on charge of possession of marijuana, not more than 20 grams. Bond: $500.


• Robert Ray Edington III, 18, St. Petersburg. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of driving with a license suspended or revoked. Bond: $5,000.

• Timothy Christian Loui Mercede, 32, 200 block of St. Augustine, Venice. Charge: Aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. Bond: $20,000.

• Stephanie Rene Craven, 34, 1400 block of Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — methamphetamine; trespassing — failure to leave property upon order by owner; drug equipment possession and/or use. Bond: $2,500.

Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:

• Jovany Ortiz, 25, Sarasota. Charges: DUI; operating a motor vehicle without a licence. Bond: $240.

• Austin Scott Sachkar, 24, 1200 block of Jamaica Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Matthew Alan Bennett, 36, 500 block of La Gorce Drive, Venice. Charge: Burglary of unoccupied conveyance, unarmed. Bond: $5,000.

• Marlene Kay Hogeland, 74, 5800 block of Adams Road, Venice. Charges: Disorderly intoxication. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Arianna M. Roberti, 32, of North Port. Charges: Robbery with weapon; Kidnapping — committing or facilitating commission of felony; aggravated battery — causing bodily harm or disability (domestic); assault — aggravated with intent to commit a felony. Bond: none.

Compiled by Scott Lawson

