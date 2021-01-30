The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Gerald Lawrence Anderson, 39, 3300 block of Bonita Drive. Charges: Burglary — unoccupied dwelling, unarmed; drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $8,000.

• Autumn Marie Flynn, 21, Englewood. Charge: DUI, 0.15 BAC or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.

• Marc Anthony Reagan, 56, 3400 block of Roslyn Road, Venice. Charge: Probation violation on Widman Act — grand theft of more than $300, less than $5,000. Bond: $1,000.

• Bianca Nichole Cooley, 29, 3700 block of Hialeah Road, Venice. Charge: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — Fentanyl. Bond: $1,500.

• Marianne Dolleman, 47, 600 block of Crocus Road, Venice. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — Methamphetamine; Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — Buprenorphine; drug equipment possession and/or use. Bond: $3,500.

• Richard Dominic DiGregorio, 57, 500 block of Casas Bonitas Drive, Nokomis. Charge: Probation violation — aggravated assault with a weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

• Adam Nikolas Lukaszek, 36, 100 block of Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charge: Probation violation — possession of controlled substances. Bond: none.


• Martin Hugh Ziegler, 61, 100 block of Ginger Road, Venice. Charges: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

• Michael J. McCullough, 36, 4000 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charge: Battery — touch or strike, domestic. Bond: none.

• Michael J. Summite, 68, 200 block of Tamiami Trail (mobile home park), Nokomis. Charges: Possession of obscene material — photography of sexual performance by child — 66 counts. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Brandon Cody Nichols, 28, 100 block Grand Oaks Circle, Venice. Charges: DUI; marijuana possession — not more than 20 grams. Bond: $620.

• Stephanie Michelle Brown, 42, North Port. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — Hydromorphone; Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — Methamphetamine; drug equipment possession and/or use; battery — touch or strike, domestic. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Robert Franklin Childress, 49, 20000 block Gran Lago, Wellen Park. Charge: Trespassing — property not structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.

• Gregory Allen Williamson, 57, North Port. Charge: Possession of obscene material — photography of sexual performance by child. Bond: none.

Compiled by Scott Lawson

