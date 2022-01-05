Police lights

A construction worker along Bermont Road was injured Friday morning when his leg was struck by the wheel of a trailer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Donte Franklin, 18, 500 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Dustin Moenius, 31, 200 block of West Albee Road, Nokomis. Charge: battery — by person detained in prison or jail facility. Bond: $1,500.

• Robert Tinsley, 42, 2300 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — heroin. Bond: $10,000.

• Brett Jenkins, 25, Sarasota. Charges: probation violation — Widman Act — original charge of burglary unoccupied structure; probation violation — Widman Act — original charge of possession controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Michelle Gilliam, 53, 100 block of Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: smuggle contraband — controlled substance county detention facility; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of drive while license suspended first conviction. Bond: $2,000.

• Dereck Humphrey, 32, 200 block of U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. Charge: trespassing — structure or conveyance after warning. Bond: $120.

• Paul Osterberg, 67, 3700 block of Cadbury Circle, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Chelsi Proctor, 27, 400 block of Shadylawn Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: larceny — petty theft first degree more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: none.

• Mark Reichenbach, 20, 600 block of Colgate Road, Venice. Charge: larceny — grand theft more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.

• Richard Bishop, 52, 3700 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — Polk County — failure to appear on original charges of resist or obstruct without violence and driving while license suspended. Bond: none.

• Andrew Whalen, 22, 1000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charges: adult kidnap or false imprisonment; domestic battery — touch or strike; simple assault — intent or threat to do violence. Bond: none.

• Timothy Francis, 56, Silver Spray Lane, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of DUI. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Thomas Melville, 50, 1300 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Brett Jenkins, 25, Sarasota. Charges: aggravated assault — with deadly weapon without intent to kill; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — clonazepam; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $53,500.

The Department of Corrections Probation reported the following arrest:

• Bradley Gardner, 46, 100 block of Portia Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of 2 counts felony battery. Bond: none.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

