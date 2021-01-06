The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael Andrew Dexter, 29, 100 block of Lakeview Drive, Nokomis. Charges: Burglary with assault or battery; Contempt of court — violation of injunction for stalking. Bond: $150,000.
• Thomas Jeffrey Sahrow, 38, 600 block of May Apple Way, Venice. Charges: Sexual assault by custodian with victim 12 years or older; younger than 18, two counts. Bond: $500,000.
• Steven Paul Larson, 44, 3600 block of Cadbury Circle, Venice. Charge: Probation violation — trafficking stolen goods; grand theft; false information to pawn broker; fraudulent use of personal identification. Bond: none.
• Taylor Lynn Peiper, 28, 1100 block of Queen Road, Venice. Charges: Burglary of unoccupied structure, unarmed; criminal mischief — property damage. Bond: $1,620.
• Michael Rodriguez, 58, 12000 block of Shimmering Oak Circle, Venice. Charge: Battery, strike or touch — domestic violence. Bond: none.
• Nathaniel Richard Dubik, 26, 3300 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charge: Aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
• Michael David Gillogly, 59, 500 block of Fallbrook Drive, Venice. Charges: Assault — aggravated assault on officer/firefighter/EMT; firing weapon in public or residential property. Bond: none.
• Nathaniel Matthew Ganas, 43, Sarasota. Charge: Threats against public servant or family. Bond: none.
• Robert Christian Holstein, 67, 1000 block of Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Charge: Trespassing — failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.
• Thomas Colten McEnaney, 20, 400 block of Mission Trail, Venice. Charge: Contempt of court — failure to appear on original charge of battery. Bond: $2,000.
• Gabriel Rivera, 46, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: Drug equipment possession and/or use. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Lucas Scott Campbell, 25, of Bay City, Michigan. Charge: Possession of marijuana more than 20 grams. Bond: $1,500.
• Ramiro Sierra Gonzalez, 28, of Arlington, Texas. Charges: Operating vehicle without ever obtaining a license. Administrative hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
• David Luce, 55, Sarasota. Charge: Contempt of court for failure to appear on original charge of trespassing. Bond: $2,000.
• Cody Michael Pixley, 33, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: Driving with license suspended/revoked; attached license plate not assigned. Bond: none.
• Nathan Ryan Anderson, 20, Sarasota. Charge: Driving with license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.
• Gary Andrew Bentley, 62, 100 block of Valencia Lakes Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Mitchell Wheeler Mason, 37, Englewood. Charge: Contempt of court for failure to appear for petit theft. Bond: $2,000.
• Lori Lee Dillender, 54, 1300 block of Nokomis Avenue, Venice. Charges: DUI; drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — Clonazepam. Bond: $1,620.
• Barry Eugene Smith, 31, Gainesville. Charges: Probation violation — dealing in stolen property; burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: none.
• Bryce James Nystrom, 26, Columbus, Ind. Charge: Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
• Jon Elyjah Rivera, 20, Land O Lakes. Charge: Driving while license suspended/revoked. Bond: $120.
• Anthony Brett Sanchez, 29, North Port. Charge: Larceny — grand theft of more than $5,000; less than $10,000. Bond: $1,500.
Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• Louis R. Asher, 59, Bradenton. Charge: Hit and run — failure to stop at crash involving injury other than serious bodily injury. Bond: $1,500.
• Hector Noel Miranda-Bernardi, 44, Sarasota. Charge: DUI; DUI damage to property. Bond: $500.
• Anthony Alexei Newcombe, 27, Sarasota. Charge: Driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Mason Riely Chambers, 18, 4400 block of Hansard Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Dillon James Cameron, 28, 2800 block of Greendale Road, North Port. Charges: criminal mischief and misuse 911 or E911 system. Bond: $1,000.
• Robert Thomas Delarue Jr., 41, 1200 block of Donna Way Drive, Nokomis. Charge: Driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.Compiled by Scott Lawson
