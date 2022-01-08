The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Mark Reichenbach, 20, 600 block of Colgate Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — Widman Act — original charge of 4 counts fraudulent use of personal identification. Bond: none.
• Jessica Fitch, 33, 100 block of Castleberry Court, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charges of 2 counts possession controlled substance without prescription and petty theft first offense. Bond: $8,000.
• James Mucha, 54, 1700 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; marijuana possession — not more than 20 grams; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $2,500.
• Sandra Izykowska, 33, 200 block of North Albee Farm Road, Nokomis. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation — original charge of possession controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Bobbi Whiting, 53, 200 block of Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of 4 counts sell, manufacture or deliver meth. Bond: none.
• Joe Urias, 48, 400 block of Morningside Road, Venice. Charge: condition release violation — pretrial release condition violation for domestic violation. Bond: none.
