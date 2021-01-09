The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Kayla Marie Masek, 29, 1400 block of Pine Street, Nokomis. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription, methamphetamine; drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription, Buprenorphine. Bond: $3,000.
• Yordano Rafael Molina Perez, 32, 2600 block of Osage Road, Venice. Charges: Aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill; property damage/criminal mischief — damage more than $200 less than $1,000. Bond: none — hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.
• Kevin Anthony Kovalsky, 54, 100 block of Ruby Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription, methamphetamine; drug equipment possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.
• Thomas Vincent Boeke, 77, 400 block of Jeanette Court, Nokomis. Charges: Lewd or lascivious behavior — exhibition offense on victim less than 18 years old; indecent exposure — exposure of sexual organs. Bond: $8,000.
• Richard Pope Jackson, 45, 400 block of Homeless Street, Venice. Charges: Drug possession — schedule III or IV — heroin; drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — methamphetamine; drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — Clonazepam; drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — Alprazolam; drug equipment possession and/or use. Bond: $6,500.
• Kristen Sloan Kirkland, 54, 100 block of sixth Street, Nokomis. Charge: Battery — touch or strike, domestic. Bond: none.
• Keith Monroe McAlister, 49, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — Xylazine. Bond: $1,500.
• Rebecca L. Messenger, 65, 400 block of Cerromar Circle, Venice. Charge: Aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill — domestic. Bond: none.
• Daniel James Soper, 32, 200 block of Capri Avenue. Charge: Probation violation — fleeing/eluding law enforcement officers; probation violation — possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Joe Leslie Urias III, 26, 400 block of Morningside Road, Venice. Charge: Battery, domestic. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Barry Eugene Smith, 31, Gainesville. Charges: Probation violation — dealing in stolen property; burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: none.
• Bryce James Nystrom, 26, Columbus, Ind. Charge: Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
• Jon Elyjah Rivera, 20, Land O Lakes. Charge: Driving while license suspended/revoked. Bond: $120.
• Anthony Brett Sanchez, 29, North Port. Charge: Larceny — grand theft of more than $5,000; less than $10,000. Bond: $1,500.
• DeMarco Tamburello, 21, Sarasota. Charge: Contempt of court, failure to appear — battery, touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.
Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• Louis R. Asher, 59, Bradenton. Charge: Hit and run — failure to stop at crash involving injury other than serious bodily injury. Bond: $1,500.
• Hector Noel Miranda-Bernardi, 44, Sarasota. Charge: DUI; DUI damage to property. Bond: $500.
• Anthony Alexei Newcombe, 27, Sarasota. Charge: Driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
• Christopher Michael Comella, 21, Sarasota. Charge: DUI — property damage. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Mason Riely Chambers, 18, 4400 block of Hansard Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Dillon James Cameron, 28, 2800 block of Greendale Road, North Port. Charges: criminal mischief and misuse 911 or E911 system. Bond: $1,000.
• Robert Thomas Delarue Jr., 41, 1200 block of Donna Way Drive, Nokomis. Charge: Driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.