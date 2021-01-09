The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Kayla Marie Masek, 29, 1400 block of Pine Street, Nokomis. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription, methamphetamine; drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription, Buprenorphine. Bond: $3,000.

• Yordano Rafael Molina Perez, 32, 2600 block of Osage Road, Venice. Charges: Aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill; property damage/criminal mischief — damage more than $200 less than $1,000. Bond: none — hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.

• Kevin Anthony Kovalsky, 54, 100 block of Ruby Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription, methamphetamine; drug equipment possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.

• Thomas Vincent Boeke, 77, 400 block of Jeanette Court, Nokomis. Charges: Lewd or lascivious behavior — exhibition offense on victim less than 18 years old; indecent exposure — exposure of sexual organs. Bond: $8,000.

• Richard Pope Jackson, 45, 400 block of Homeless Street, Venice. Charges: Drug possession — schedule III or IV — heroin; drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — methamphetamine; drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — Clonazepam; drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — Alprazolam; drug equipment possession and/or use. Bond: $6,500.

• Kristen Sloan Kirkland, 54, 100 block of sixth Street, Nokomis. Charge: Battery — touch or strike, domestic. Bond: none.

• Keith Monroe McAlister, 49, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: Drug possession — controlled substance without a prescription — Xylazine. Bond: $1,500.

• Rebecca L. Messenger, 65, 400 block of Cerromar Circle, Venice. Charge: Aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill — domestic. Bond: none.

• Daniel James Soper, 32, 200 block of Capri Avenue. Charge: Probation violation — fleeing/eluding law enforcement officers; probation violation — possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

• Joe Leslie Urias III, 26, 400 block of Morningside Road, Venice. Charge: Battery, domestic. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Barry Eugene Smith, 31, Gainesville. Charges: Probation violation — dealing in stolen property; burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: none.

• Bryce James Nystrom, 26, Columbus, Ind. Charge: Operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.

• Jon Elyjah Rivera, 20, Land O Lakes. Charge: Driving while license suspended/revoked. Bond: $120.

• Anthony Brett Sanchez, 29, North Port. Charge: Larceny — grand theft of more than $5,000; less than $10,000. Bond: $1,500.

• DeMarco Tamburello, 21, Sarasota. Charge: Contempt of court, failure to appear — battery, touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.

Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:

• Louis R. Asher, 59, Bradenton. Charge: Hit and run — failure to stop at crash involving injury other than serious bodily injury. Bond: $1,500.

• Hector Noel Miranda-Bernardi, 44, Sarasota. Charge: DUI; DUI damage to property. Bond: $500.

• Anthony Alexei Newcombe, 27, Sarasota. Charge: Driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.

• Christopher Michael Comella, 21, Sarasota. Charge: DUI — property damage. Bond: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Mason Riely Chambers, 18, 4400 block of Hansard Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Dillon James Cameron, 28, 2800 block of Greendale Road, North Port. Charges: criminal mischief and misuse 911 or E911 system. Bond: $1,000.

• Robert Thomas Delarue Jr., 41, 1200 block of Donna Way Drive, Nokomis. Charge: Driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.


Compiled by Scott Lawson

