The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Craig Weissinger, 37, 100 block of Treviso Court, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; resist officer — obstruct without violence; probation violation — original charges of possession controlled substance, and 2 counts driving while license suspended; larceny — petty theft of merchant, farm or transit more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: none.

• Rachel Hicks, 38, Venice. Charge: moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked third subsequent violation. Bond: $1,500.

• Hoa Nguyen, 46, 900 block of Highlands Circle, Nokomis. Charge: battery — commit felony battery. Bond: $1,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:


• Eric Borges, 27, 2600 block of Executive Drive, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — alprazolam; marijuana possession. Bond: $2,000.

• David Fowler, 51, 700 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: marijuana possession; possession of drug paraphernalia; DUI. Bond: $1,120.

• Jovan Jones, 28, 1200 block of Laurel Avenue, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Sarah Shaffer, 39, 10000 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: flee or elude police — flee or elude law enforcement officer with lights and siren active; resist officer — obstruct without violence; moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,120.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

