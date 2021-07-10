The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Linh Nguyen, 53, 300 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charges: two counts of domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Nicholas Brucker, 28, 200 block of Manor Road, Venice. Charges: flee or elude police — failure to obey law enforcement officer order to stop; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked third subsequent violation. Bond: none.
• Samantha Everett, 32, 300 block of North Havana Drive, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant — St. Lucie County — violation of probation on original charge of grand theft motor vehicle. Bond: none.
• Zakary Kirlis, 52, 700 block of Suffolk Circle, Nokomis. Charge: moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked second subsequent offense. Bond: $500.
• Christopher Neibert, 31, 4100 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of lewd or lascivious molestation victim under 12. Bond: none.
• Waltrudes Tavares-Filho, 54, 1300 block of James Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — original charge of criminal mischief property damage. Bond: none.
• Bonnie Marks, 67, 500 block of Meadow Sweet Circle, Osprey. Charges: fraud impersonation — use or possession personal identification of deceased or dissolved business entity; larceny — grand theft more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $3,000.
• Lauren Quatrano, 28, 700 block of Ponderosa Road, Venice. Charge: domestic aggravated battery — offender knew or should have known victim pregnant. Bond: none.
• Neil Quatrano, 56, 700 block of Ponderosa Road, Venice. Charge: domestic aggravated battery — offender knew or should have known victim pregnant. Bond: none.
• Barry Smith, 32, 600 block of Crocus Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation — original charge of traffic in stolen property and petty theft third conviction; probation violation — original charge of burglary unoccupied structure. Bond: none.
• Lauren Gomez, 38, 3200 block of Rustic Road, Nokomis. Charge: larceny — grand theft of fire extinguisher. Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Tyler Radkey, 27, Sarasota. Charges: drugs traffic — phenethylamines 10 grams or more — MDMA; marijuana possession — with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver; cocaine possession — with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• Mitkumar Patel, 25, Manchester, Tennessee. Charges: synthetic narcotic distribution; drug possession — actual constructive possession synthetic cannabinoid; possession of drug paraphernalia; DUI. Bond: $9,620.
• Rickey Lambert, 20, Bradenton. Charges: possess counterfeited drivers license or ID card; DUI — damage to property or person; hit-and-run. Bond: $2,120.
• Jonathan Risser, 37, Sarasota. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked; nonmoving traffic violation — attach registration license plate not assigned. Bond: $1,740.
• Jason Snow, 39, Sarasota. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.
• Kim Robinson, 58, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Kathleen Sibley, 57, 200 block of East Nippino Trail, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery — cause bodily harm. Bond: none.
• John Censullo, 37, 300 Base Avenue, Venice. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia; larceny — petty theft second degree first offense. Bond: $620.
