The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Jeffrey Nolen, 57, Valencia Road, Venice. Charges: cocaine possession; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

• Adrienne Hyser, 42, 700 block of Frances Street, Nokomis. Charge: trespassing — property armed. Bond: $1,500.

• Alexis Mattern, 28, 3800 block of Woodmere Park Boulevard, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Jordyn Bates, 24, 12000 block of Honore Avenue, Osprey. Charges: fraud impersonation — possess 5 or more identification; marijuana possession; possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation — original charge of burglary unoccupied dwelling. Bond: none.

• Ryan Beck, 42, 1400 block of Graham Road, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; moving traffic violation — driving while license suspended or revoked third subsequent violation. Bond: $3,000.

• Samantha Davis, 25, 1100 block of Porpoise Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Ada Drawdy, 47, 5800 block of Venisota Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Victoria Austin, 47, 30 block of Old Venice Road, Osprey. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of lodging out of doors. Bond: $100.

• George Freeman, 80, 200 block of Lake Shore Road, Nokomis. Charges: DUI; DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $620.

• Royce Richard, 33, 4900 block of Mimosa Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of burglary unoccupied structure or conveyance. Bond: none.


• Richard Hampson, 40, 100 block of South Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charges of battery on an officer or firefighter and damage property between $200 and $1,000. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Denis Samodarov, 41, 100 block of Daylily Boulevard, Venice. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.

• David Ciptak, 55, Sarasota. Charges: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charges of trespassing and resist officer without violence; cocaine possession; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — hydrocodone; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — diazepam; 3 counts drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — tramadol; drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — zolpidem; possession of drug paraphernalia; fraud impersonation — false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $21,500.

• Beth Saunders, 61, 1400 block of Strada D’Argento, Venice. Charges: probation violation — original charges of possess controlled substance and 2 counts felony petty theft; probation violation — original charge of felony petty theft. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Tracy Miller, 47, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charges: robbery — no firearm or weapon; aggravated battery — offender knew or should have known victim pregnant; resist officer — obstruct without violence. Bond: $35,500.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:

• Ramon Santana Calvo, 28, Bonita Springs. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Jesus Ledezma, 46, Sarasota. Charge: DUI — damage to property or person. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

