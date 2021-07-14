The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Robert Haga, 38, 1000 block of U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. Charge: obstructing justice — tampering in first degree felony proceeding. Bond: $20,000.

• Clyde Robinson, 71, 700 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charges: larceny — petty theft second degree first offense; probation violation — original charge of DUI. Bond: $1,120.

• James Carson, 58, 500 block of Magnolia Road, Venice. Charge: aggravated battery — person uses a deadly weapon. Bond: none.

• Dennis Petersen, 47, 400 block of East Venice Avenue, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of possession of controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Dennis Adkins, 50, 7000 block of Odom Place, Venice. Charge: two counts probation violation — original charge of petty theft third conviction. Bond: none.

• Andrew Bailey, 29, 200 block of East Palm Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: administrative hold — Manatee County — five counts burglary of unoccupied structure. Bond: none.

• Damien Donovan, 48, 10000 block of Crooked Creek Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.


• Todd Waterous, 27, 200 block of Algiers Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Mitchell Mason, 37, 500 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of burglary of unoccupied structure unarmed, damage property over $200 and petty theft more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: $5,000.

• Timothy May, 61, Sarasota. Charges: disorderly intoxication public place cause disturbance; indecent exposure — exposure of sexual organs first offense; resist officer — obstruct without violence; two counts simple assault — on officer, firefighter or EMT; intimidation — threat with death serious bodily harm law enforcement officer. Bond: $3,620.

• James Kennedy, 63, North Port. Charge: DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher. Bond: $120.

• Emil Tomov, 52, 200 block of North Park Boulevard, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — by strangulation. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:

• Ryker Swor, 18, Sarasota. Charges: flee or elude police — aggravated fleeing with injury or damage; moving traffic violation — reckless driving first offense; hit and run — fail to stop or remain at crash involving injury other than serious bodily injury; hit and run — leave scene of crash involving damage to property. Bond: $9,240.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments