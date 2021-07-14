The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Robert Haga, 38, 1000 block of U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. Charge: obstructing justice — tampering in first degree felony proceeding. Bond: $20,000.
• Clyde Robinson, 71, 700 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charges: larceny — petty theft second degree first offense; probation violation — original charge of DUI. Bond: $1,120.
• James Carson, 58, 500 block of Magnolia Road, Venice. Charge: aggravated battery — person uses a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
• Dennis Petersen, 47, 400 block of East Venice Avenue, Venice. Charges: drug possession — controlled substance without prescription — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of possession of controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Dennis Adkins, 50, 7000 block of Odom Place, Venice. Charge: two counts probation violation — original charge of petty theft third conviction. Bond: none.
• Andrew Bailey, 29, 200 block of East Palm Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: administrative hold — Manatee County — five counts burglary of unoccupied structure. Bond: none.
• Damien Donovan, 48, 10000 block of Crooked Creek Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Todd Waterous, 27, 200 block of Algiers Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court — original charge of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Mitchell Mason, 37, 500 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court — failure to appear — original charge of burglary of unoccupied structure unarmed, damage property over $200 and petty theft more than $100 but less than $750. Bond: $5,000.
• Timothy May, 61, Sarasota. Charges: disorderly intoxication public place cause disturbance; indecent exposure — exposure of sexual organs first offense; resist officer — obstruct without violence; two counts simple assault — on officer, firefighter or EMT; intimidation — threat with death serious bodily harm law enforcement officer. Bond: $3,620.
• James Kennedy, 63, North Port. Charge: DUI — blood alcohol .15 or higher. Bond: $120.
• Emil Tomov, 52, 200 block of North Park Boulevard, Venice. Charge: domestic battery — by strangulation. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrests:
• Ryker Swor, 18, Sarasota. Charges: flee or elude police — aggravated fleeing with injury or damage; moving traffic violation — reckless driving first offense; hit and run — fail to stop or remain at crash involving injury other than serious bodily injury; hit and run — leave scene of crash involving damage to property. Bond: $9,240.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.