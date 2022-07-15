police lights.jpg

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Carolyn Wojtczak, 32, 100 block of North Ruby Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: larceny — other theft. Bond: $120.

• David Giron Santiz, 23, 500 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: DUI; moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $240.

• Johnny Williams, 29, 3700 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charge: sex assault — by 24 year old or older sex battery on victim 16 or 17. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Jennafer Bailas, 27, 2600 block of Mallow Road, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft of merchant, farm or transit, two prior convictions. Bond: $1,500.

The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:

• Cein Ruiz-Flores, 32, Melbourne, Fla. Charge: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Morgan Simpson

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments