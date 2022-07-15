Police Beat for July 15, 2022 Jul 15, 2022 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:• Carolyn Wojtczak, 32, 100 block of North Ruby Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: larceny — other theft. Bond: $120.• David Giron Santiz, 23, 500 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: DUI; moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $240.• Johnny Williams, 29, 3700 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charge: sex assault — by 24 year old or older sex battery on victim 16 or 17. Bond: none.The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:• Jennafer Bailas, 27, 2600 block of Mallow Road, Venice. Charge: larceny — petty theft of merchant, farm or transit, two prior convictions. Bond: $1,500.The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:• Cein Ruiz-Flores, 32, Melbourne, Fla. Charge: moving traffic violation — operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Compiled by Morgan Simpson Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Two major crashes blocking southbound I-75 Venice landowner to meet with Jan. 6 committee Toddler involved in near drowning Sunday Arrests made in October fatal crash in Venice Last Legacy Trail trailhead dedicated Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Two major crashes blocking southbound I-75 Venice landowner to meet with Jan. 6 committee Toddler involved in near drowning Sunday Arrests made in October fatal crash in Venice Last Legacy Trail trailhead dedicated Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
